Ram Temple CEO Selection Process Explained: Eligibility, Experience, Last Date To Apply

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress demands SC probe into 'tip of iceberg' donations.

A committee constituted to oversee the selection of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Ram Temple held a meeting in Delhi on Saturday and finalised the eligibility criteria for applicants.

What Are The Criterias And Procedure

According to the criteria approved during the meeting, candidates must be graduates and have at least 20 years of experience in administration or finance. Preference will be given to applicants with prior temple management experience. The candidate must also be a Hindu.

Applications for the CEO post can be submitted until July 18. They will be accepted via email, and a dedicated email ID is currently being prepared for the purpose.

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After receiving the applications, the selection committee will hold discussions with shortlisted candidates before making its decision.

The CEO will initially be appointed for a three-year term and will be required to reside in Ayodhya.

Congress Says SIT Findings In Donation Row

The Congress on Saturday said the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple were "only the tip of the iceberg" and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the controversy.

The party also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe into the alleged donation irregularities, saying an independent investigation was necessary to ensure accountability and restore public confidence.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Congress office, Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the matter required a credible and impartial inquiry. He also called for immediate action against those found responsible, a restructuring of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust with eminent and independent members, and a forensic audit of the trust's accounts from the time of its inception.

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"If the intention is to restore public trust, there should be a judicial inquiry headed by a highly respected Supreme Court judge whose very name inspires confidence. There should also be a forensic audit of the Trust's accounts from the day it was established till today," Singhvi said.

The committee also decided to appoint a secretary to assist with the selection process. It aims to complete the CEO appointment process within one month.