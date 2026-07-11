18-Month-Old Dies After Anaesthesia for Minor Lip Injury in Kerala; Doctor Booked

An 18-month-old boy, who had been battling for life for five days after allegedly developing complications following the administration of anaesthesia for a minor lip injury, died at a private hospital in Kerala's Kannur on Friday, prompting a police case and an official inquiry.

The toddler, Devansh Shouria, the only child of T Suraj and Vijisha of Mathamangalam in Eramam-Kuttoor grama panchayat, was born after eight years of his parents' marriage.

Devansh suffered a cut on his lip after falling while playing in the courtyard of his home on July 5. His parents took him to Baby Memorial Hospital in Payyannur, where doctors administered anaesthesia before stitching the wound. Soon afterwards, his condition reportedly deteriorated, and he never regained consciousness. He was later shifted to the hospital's Kannur unit for advanced treatment, where he died at around 9 pm on Friday.

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Police Files Case

Earlier on Friday, Payyannur police registered a case against the hospital's anaesthetist, Dr Anjali Poduval, based on a complaint filed by the child's relative, K Rajeevan of Eramam. The doctor has been booked under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to acts endangering life or personal safety and carries a maximum punishment of three months' imprisonment.

Rejecting allegations of medical negligence, Baby Memorial Hospital said the child suffered an unexpected cardiac arrest immediately after anaesthesia was administered. The hospital stated that he was immediately placed on ventilator support and shifted to its Kannur facility for advanced critical care.

The hospital maintained that complications can occur after anaesthesia despite appropriate dosage and treatment, adding that all accepted medical protocols were followed and every possible effort was made to save the child's life.

Following the toddler's death, workers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest march to the hospital in Payyannur, demanding action against those responsible.

'That Type Of Treatment Should Not Be Permitted': Muraleedharan

Meanwhile, Kerala Minister K Muraleedharan on Saturday said the District Medical Officer (DMO) had been directed to investigate the incident. He said a police complaint had already been filed and stressed that such treatment, even at a private hospital, should not be allowed if negligence was established.

"It was reported yesterday, and the DMO will inquire into the matter. We have filed a complaint with the police department as well. Although it is a private hospital, that type of treatment should not be permitted," Muraleedharan told ANI.