The boy, Devansh Shouria, died after allegedly developing complications following the administration of anaesthesia for a minor lip injury. He never regained consciousness after the procedure.
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18-Month-Old Dies After Anaesthesia for Minor Lip Injury in Kerala; Doctor Booked
An 18-month-old boy died five days after receiving anaesthesia for lip stitches at a Kannur hospital. Police have booked the anaesthetist, while the Kerala government has ordered a DMO probe.
- An 18-month-old boy died after anaesthesia for lip injury.
- Police filed case against anaesthetist; hospital denies negligence.
- Minister ordered DMO inquiry into incident, ensuring accountability.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the 18-month-old boy?
Who is being investigated in connection with the boy's death?
Payyannur police registered a case against Dr Anjali Poduval, the anaesthetist at Baby Memorial Hospital. She has been booked under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
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18-Month-Old Dies After Anaesthesia for Minor Lip Injury in Kerala; Doctor Booked
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