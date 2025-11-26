Rahul Gandhi Pledges To Stand First Against Any Attack On India’s Constitution

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Asserting that the Constitution is the protective shield of the poor, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged people to pledge that "we will not allow any attack" on the Constitution and said he will be the first to stand up against any assault on it.

On Constitution Day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stressed the need to protect the fundamental principles of the Constitution such as justice, equality, freedom, mutual brotherhood, secularism, and socialism.

He also pledged to uphold the freedom of democracy and the Constitution for the unity and integrity of the country, for love and brotherhood, and for harmony.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "The Constitution of India is not just a book; it is a sacred promise made to every citizen of the country. A promise that no matter what religion or caste one belongs to, what region one comes from, what language one speaks, whether poor or rich, one will receive equality, respect, and justice." The Constitution is the protective shield of the poor and the deprived, their strength, and the voice of every citizen, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

As long as the Constitution is protected, the rights of every Indian are protected, Gandhi asserted.

"Let us pledge that we will not allow any attack on the Constitution. It is my duty to protect it, and I will be the first to stand up against any attack on it," he said and greeted people on Constitution Day.

Kharge also greeted citizens on Constitution Day and quoted BR Ambedkar to emphasise that the Constitution is a way of life.

"We remember the invaluable contributions of all the great leaders of the Constituent Assembly. Countless national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Maulana Azad, Rajendra Prasad, Sarojini Naidu, and Babasaheb Ambedkar played a historic role in building a new India," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Today, what we need most is to protect the fundamental principles of the Constitution - justice, equality, freedom, mutual brotherhood, secularism, and socialism," he said.

"Today, on Constitution Day, we once again pledge to uphold the freedom of democracy and the Constitution for the unity and integrity of the country, for love and brotherhood, and for harmony," Kharge said.

The Congress on Tuesday had recalled that BR Ambedkar had moved the resolution in the Constituent Assembly 76 years ago for the formal adoption of the draft Constitution and claimed that Ambedkar as well as the Constitution were then subject to a "ferocious assault" by the RSS which has continued since.

Since 2015, Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Diwas, has been celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

