Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has once again stirred controversy, making bold statements about the country’s military readiness amid growing tensions along its borders. In a recent televised interview, Asif declared that Pakistan is prepared for a potential two-front war, signaling deep concern over both Indian and Afghan border issues.

“Pakistan is prepared for a two-front war,” Asif said when asked about escalating tensions along the Indian border. He warned of “strong chances” that India could attempt to “play dirty” along the frontier, emphasizing that Islamabad has already formulated strategic responses.

Asked directly whether India might engage in provocations, Asif did not hold back: “Absolutely, you cannot rule that out. There are strong possibilities.” When pressed on whether these plans had been coordinated with the Prime Minister, he replied, “Yes, strategies are in place. I can’t discuss them publicly, but we are prepared for any eventuality.”

Beyond border concerns, Asif also targeted Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, asserting that they have “given nothing to Pakistan except terrorism.” He outlined government efforts to crack down on Afghans residing illegally in the country, insisting that “the majority of Afghans should go back.”

“It is my feeling that we must learn to differentiate between our friends and enemies,” Asif said. “All rulers of Afghanistan over the past fifty years—whether in the 1970s, 80s, 90s, or recent decades—have taken refuge in Pakistan. None have acknowledged Pakistan’s support. What have we gained from them? What have they given us except terrorism? Pakistan has sacrificed its own peace because of these relations. Now that the situation is improving, why don’t they go back? The majority should return.”

Asif’s remarks follow earlier allegations that the Taliban government is waging a “proxy war” on behalf of India. “I have my doubts if the ceasefire will hold, because decisions of the Afghan Taliban are being sponsored by Delhi,” he said. “Right now, Kabul is fighting a proxy war for Delhi. Muttaqi (Taliban foreign minister) is back after a week-long trip to India. It remains to be seen what plan he has brought along.”

The comments come amid heightened clashes between Pakistani and Taliban forces. Last week, Islamabad launched strikes on Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) camps in Kabul, accusing the Taliban of providing sanctuary to the group responsible for hundreds of attacks on Pakistani soldiers since 2021.

In retaliation, the Taliban claimed to have killed 58 Pakistani soldiers, while Pakistan said it had neutralized 200 Taliban and affiliated militants. A fragile two-day peace, brokered with mediation from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, collapsed on Tuesday when Pakistan carried out air strikes in Kandahar province, killing dozens of Taliban fighters.

The Taliban reportedly responded by killing “a large number” of Pakistani soldiers and seizing weapons and tanks. Dramatic images of Taliban fighters riding a captured Pakistani T-55 tank and displaying the trousers and gear of fleeing soldiers have sparked embarrassment in Islamabad.

The ease with which Taliban forces overran Pakistani outposts and inflicted heavy casualties has also raised questions about Pakistan’s intelligence and surveillance capabilities. After a week of intense fighting and cross-border air strikes, both sides agreed to a temporary ceasefire, but the conflict underscores ongoing volatility along Pakistan’s borders and the high stakes of regional tensions.