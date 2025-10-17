Kareena Kapoor Keeps Cool As Saif Ali Khan Drives Her Crazy, Says Saba Ali Khan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bollywood’s beloved couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, marked their 13th wedding anniversary on Thursday. The occasion was made extra special when Saif’s sister, Saba Ali Khan, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram celebrating their enduring bond. The post featured a mix of old and recent photos, including moments with the Pataudi family, Saba, Soha Ali Khan, and Jeh Ali Khan.

Saba’s post offered fans a rare glimpse into the early days of Saif and Kareena’s romance. She shared unseen pictures of the couple from their dating days alongside current images, remarking on their timeless chemistry.

Saba Ali Khan Praises Kareena, Teases Saif

In her note, Saba wrote, “Anniversary special. To Bhai and Bhabijaan, from the pics I captured then, while you both were dating... to the ones taken now, time seems to have stood still. You both still have that special chemistry and vibe. While one drives you crazy, i.e. bhai, the other is patient and ....verrrry patient, at times!!! I.e. Bebo (Lol). Together...you're awesome. Mahsha'Allah.”

She continued to praise Kareena for her authenticity, adding, “To teaching me selfies, to posing together...Bebo, I admire your no-nonsense, straightforward attitude. You've kept it real. Welcome to the family....again. Bhai. You'll always be my darling brother. Here's wishing you both a very Happy Anniversary. Keep looking at each other, with that love shining through in that wedding photo that sealed the moment...perfectly. Love n Duas. Always.”

The Couple’s Journey Together

Saif and Kareena reportedly fell in love during the filming of Tashan in 2008. After years of dating, they tied the knot in a private ceremony on October 16, 2012. The couple is now parents to two sons: Taimur Ali Khan (born 2016) and Jeh Ali Khan (born 2021).

Saif has two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh. Kareena and Saif have also shared the screen in multiple films, including LOC Kargil and Omkara.

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Kareena will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s crime-thriller Daayra, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

Saif recently appeared in Netflix’s Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins and will next star in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher.