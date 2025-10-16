Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi Of Being ‘Frightened’ Of US Prez: 'Allows Trump To Decide..'

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister was allowing Trump to dictate India’s foreign policy decisions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 09:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being “frightened” of US President Donald Trump, a day after the American leader claimed that India had agreed to halt oil imports from Russia. Trump, during a press briefing on Wednesday, said that Prime Minister Modi had informed him of India’s decision to stop purchasing oil from Russia — a move he described as a “big step” in isolating Moscow amid continuing Western sanctions.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister was allowing Trump to dictate India’s foreign policy decisions. “PM Modi is frightened of Trump. Allows Trump to decide and announce that India will not buy Russian oil. Keeps sending congratulatory messages despite repeated snubs. Canceled the Finance Minister’s visit to America. Skipped Sharm el-Sheikh. Doesn’t contradict him on Operation Sindoor,” the Congress leader wrote.

 

Rahul Gandhi’s sharp remarks come amid heightened political sparring between the ruling BJP and the Congress over India’s diplomatic posture under the Modi government. The opposition leader has repeatedly accused the Prime Minister of compromising India’s strategic autonomy in dealings with major global powers.

The BJP is yet to respond officially to Gandhi’s latest remarks.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 09:41 AM (IST)
