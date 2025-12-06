Putin Invites PM Modi For 2026 India-Russia Annual Summit During Key Bilateral Visit

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPutin Invites PM Modi For 2026 India-Russia Annual Summit During Key Bilateral Visit

Russian President Putin invites PM Modi for the 2026 Annual Summit as both nations expand strategic cooperation, open new consulates, and boost major energy and economic partnerships.

By : ANI | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 07:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia in 2026 for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit.

As per the Joint Statement issued after the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, the two Leaders welcomed the opening of two Consulates General of India in Yekaterinburg and Kazan, and looked forward to their early operationalisation to further strengthen inter-regional cooperation, trade and economic relations and people to people ties.

The Leaders noted with satisfaction the continued intensification of contacts at all levels since the last Summit.

The two Sides discussed and commended their wide ranging cooperation in the energy sector as a significant pillar of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, the statement said.

The Sides noted the current and potential cooperation between Indian and Russian companies in fields such as oil and oil products, oil refining and petrochemical technologies, oilfield services and upstream technologies and related infrastructure, LNG and LPG related infrastructure, various existing projects in their countries, underground coal gasification (UCG) technology, nuclear projects, etc.

They also noted the importance of expeditious resolution of issues related to investment projects in this area, and agreed to resolve the various concerns being faced by their investors in the energy sector.

President Putin paid a two-day State visit to India. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 07:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Russia Relations Putin Invites Modi Putin India Visit Modi Putin Meeting India Russia Annual Summit 2026
Read more
