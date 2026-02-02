Pune Porsche Crash Case: SC Grants Bail To Three Accused Of Swapping Blood Samples

The Supreme Court of India on Monday granted bail to three individuals arrested for allegedly tampering with blood samples following the 2024 Porsche crash in Pune that claimed two lives in Kalyani Nagar.

A bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan ordered the release of Ashish Satish Mittal, Aditya Avinash Sood, and Amar Santhosh Gaikwad, with conditions to be set by the trial court, citing their prolonged detention of 18 months.

The three accused had allegedly tampered with blood samples to shield the minor driver involved in the May 2024 Pune Porsche crash. Authorities claimed they substituted the blood samples of two minor passengers, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, with their own. The accused face charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, including forgery, evidence tampering, and bribery.

Ashish Mittal is a friend of the father of one of the children seated in the back of the car, while Aditya Sood is the father of the child. Amar Gaikwad is reportedly the middleman who allegedly received Rs 3 lakh to facilitate the replacement of the blood samples of the two minors in the rear seats.

Earlier, the Juvenile Justice Board had granted conditional bail to the minor driver involved in the crash.

The May 19 crash involved a Porsche vehicle, which led to the death of two individuals in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area. Following the accident, authorities arrested multiple people linked to the case, including those accused of sending altered blood samples to protect the underage driver. The case has drawn widespread attention due to the nature of the accident and subsequent alleged attempts to interfere with forensic evidence.