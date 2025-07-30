Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha to direct ICC Chairperson Jay Shah to cancel the upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match. Her remarks came in the backdrop of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 Indian lives.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent comments, Chaturvedi said, “PM Modi yesterday said Operation Sindoor is still underway. I thank him for reminding the country that what our army did is not over yet—we will end their (Pakistan’s) evil deeds.”

Drawing attention to Amit Shah’s 2019 statement in Parliament—where he had vowed that India is ready to sacrifice lives to reclaim PoK—she added, “Since Operation Sindoor is ongoing, whether it’s the film industry, news channels, or influencers, we’ve imposed restrictions on all. Now, it’s time that we extend these restrictions to cricket as well.”

Chaturvedi further added, “Our External Affairs Minister said talks were held with nearly 100 countries. I’m telling the Home Minister—there’s no need to make many calls, just pick up the intercom and tell the ICC chairman that an India-Pakistan match can’t happen. If it doesn’t happen, that will be the real success of Operation Sindoor.”

अगर गृहमंत्री जी सिर्फ एक इंटरकॉम कॉल कर देंगे ICC चेयरमैन को तो इंडिया-पाकिस्तान मैच नहीं होगा. फ़ोन उठाइए सर pic.twitter.com/KCuTuecGp3 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 30, 2025

For the uninitiated, the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) is Jay Shah, who is Amit Shah's son.

She also raised concern over the emotional toll on the families of the slain soldiers. “How can we face the 26 widowed women and tell them we want to play a match with Pakistan to earn money? Your family is not above money. An Operation Sindoor should happen in that regard,” she said.

Owaisi Said Conscience Doesn’t Allow Watching India-Pakistan Match

Earlier this week, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also voiced strong opposition to the scheduled India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match on 14 September. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on Operation Sindoor, Owaisi questioned the moral standing of the government.

“You’ve stopped trade. Pakistan’s planes can’t enter our airspace. Their boats are barred from our waters. All trade, direct or indirect, has been shut down. Then why isn’t your conscience awake? You’re playing a cricket match with Pakistan? We’re not even giving them water—we’ve stopped 80% of Pakistan’s water… My conscience does not allow me to watch that match,” Owaisi said.

He continued, “Does your conscience allow you to ask the family members of those killed in Baisaran to watch India’s cricket match with Pakistan? Will you call those 25 dead people and say we have taken revenge in Operation Sindoor, now watch the match with Pakistan? It is a matter of great regret…”

Political Backlash Against BCCI Over India-Pak Asia Cup Clash

The Asia Cup 2025 schedule was announced on Kargil Vijay Diwas — the day commemorating India’s 1999 victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War — mentioning India’s scheduled cricket match against Pakistan, leading to public and political uproar. Many opposition leaders and former cricketers have called for a complete boycott of sporting ties with Pakistan in protest against the April 22 attack. The match, set for 14 September, comes just months after the deadly terrorist assault in Pahalgam that claimed 26 Indian lives.

India-Pakistan WCL Semi-Final Cancelled:

The highly anticipated semi-final clash between India Champions and Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL), scheduled for 31 July, is scrapped. This came as majority of Indian players have reportedly refused to take the field against Pakistan, citing the ongoing geopolitical tensions and their firm opposition to engaging in any form of cricketing ties with the neighbouring country.

WCL organisers have allowed Pakistan to automatically proceed to the final, having topped the group-stage table.