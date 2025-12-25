Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPresident Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings And Best Wishes On Christmas

By : IANS | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 09:09 AM (IST)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended warm greetings and best wishes to the nation on the occasion of Christmas, highlighting the festival’s message of love, compassion, peace and harmony.

President Murmu took to social media 'X' and said, "MERRY CHRISTMAS. On this auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all citizens, especially brothers and sisters of the Christian community."

"Christmas, the festival of joy enthusiasm, conveys the message of love and compassion. It reminds us of the sacrifice made by Lord Jesus Christ for the welfare of humanity. This sacred occasion inspires us to further strengthen the values of peace, harmony, equality, and service in the society," the President added.

She also urged people to resolve to follow the path shown by Jesus Christ and work towards building a society that promotes kindness and mutual harmony.

"Let us resolve to follow the path shown by Jesus Christ and work towards building a society that promotes kindness and mutual harmony," the President said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his wishes through the social media platform X.

Extending greetings to citizens, especially members of the Christian community, the Prime Minister said, “Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas filled with peace, compassion and hope. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen harmony in our society."

Christmas is one of the most cherished festivals across the world and is celebrated with love, joy and togetherness. The festival brings families closer, inspires acts of kindness and generosity, and reminds people of the true spirit of giving. From sharing Christmas greetings and decorating trees to participating in community gatherings, the celebrations reflect a spirit of unity that transcends cultural and religious boundaries.

Observed every year on December 25, Christmas marks the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ and is associated with themes of hope, peace, forgiveness and love. While it is primarily a Christian religious festival, its universal message has made it a global celebration embraced by people from diverse backgrounds.

Christmas reflects a blend of Christian beliefs and ancient winter traditions. Although the Bible does not specify the exact date of Jesus’ birth, early Christians chose December 25 to align with existing winter festivals. In ancient Rome, celebrations such as Saturnalia were held around the winter solstice, featuring feasting, gift-giving and joyful gatherings.

By the 4th century, Christmas was formally recognised as a Christian festival. As it spread across Europe and later to other parts of the world, local customs merged with religious practices. Traditions like decorating evergreen trees, exchanging gifts, singing carols and celebrating with family gradually became integral to Christmas festivities.

Today, Christmas is celebrated not only as a religious occasion but also as a cultural festival that promotes values of love, peace, generosity and togetherness across communities worldwide.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 09:09 AM (IST)
