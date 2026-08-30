Prepare for draught-like situation in Rajasthan with timely measures amid weak rainfall: Gehlot

Jaipur, Aug 29 (PTI): Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed concern over the weak monsoon rainfall in several parts of the state and urged the government to prepare for a possible drought-like situation.

Gehlot claimed that 17 districts, including Jaipur, were facing drought-like conditions, while districts including Pali, Jalore, Banswara, Jaisalmer and Udaipur have recorded rainfall deficits ranging from 40 to 55 per cent.

The Congress leader said the monsoon has weakened after the end of the 'Sawan' month and prospects of adequate rainfall during 'Bhadon' also appeared bleak.

"Farmers and labourers have to face hardship during drought-like situations," he said in a statement released here.

He asked the BJP government to take advance measures to increase foodgrain stocks, ensure drinking water supply and strengthen employment opportunities under MGNREGA and the urban employment guarantee scheme.

"The government should also ensure adequate availability of fodder for livestock," he said.

Referring to initiatives of the previous Congress government, Gehlot said schemes such as Indira Rasoi and MGNREGA had provided crucial support to the poor, farmers and labourers during periods of distress.

The MGNREGA now has been replaced by Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen).

Gehlot urged Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to review the situation with the departments concerned and make timely preparations so that people do not face hardship in the coming days. PTI SDA PRK

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