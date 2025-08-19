PM Modi Bats For ‘Stable’ India-China Relations In Talks With Wang Yi; FM To Visit Pak Next

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said ties between India and China have advanced steadily over the past year and expressed hope for further progress during his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The remarks came as PM Modi and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi under the Special Representatives (SR) mechanism.

Stable India-China Relations Key to Global Peace, Prosperity: PM Modi

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: “Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other’s interests and sensitivities. I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity.”

Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities. I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO… pic.twitter.com/FyQI6GqYKC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2025

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office stated, “Wang Yi handed over a message and invitation from President Xi to Prime Minister for the SCO Summit being held in Tianjin. He also shared his positive assessment of a bilateral meeting with EAM S. Jaishankar and 24th Meeting of the Special Representatives, which he co-chaired with NSA Shri Ajit Doval during his visit.”

“The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity on the border, and reiterated India's commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question,” the release added.

According to the PMO, Modi welcomed the steady and positive progress in bilateral ties since his meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, “guided by mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, including the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.” He also thanked Xi for the invitation to the SCO Summit and conveyed his acceptance.

“He expressed support for China's Presidency of the SCO Summit and said that he looked forward to meeting President Xi in Tianjin. PM underlined that stable, predictable, and constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional and global peace and prosperity,” the PMO stated.

NSA Doval, in his televised opening statement during the SR talks, highlighted the relative calm along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “Borders have been quiet, there has been peace and tranquillity, our bilateral engagements have been more substantial,” he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Doval confirmed that Prime Minister Modi will visit Tianjin on 31 August–1 September for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, underlining that the boundary talks hold special significance ahead of the trip.

Bilateral Ties at a “Key Opportunity”: Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi echoed optimism, urging both sides to build trust and manage differences effectively. “We are heartened to see the stability that is now restored in the borders. Now the bilateral relationship is facing an important opportunity of improvement and growth,” he said.

He added that Beijing values Modi’s participation in the SCO Summit at China’s invitation. Wang arrived in Delhi on Monday for a two-day visit, during which he also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Wang’s engagement in India is widely viewed as part of ongoing attempts to reset ties that soured following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020. Although disengagement has been achieved at friction points like Demchok and Depsang, both sides continue to keep 50,000–60,000 troops deployed along the eastern Ladakh frontier.

Wang Yi to Travel to Pakistan Next

Following his meetings in New Delhi, Wang will head to Islamabad from 20–22 August for the sixth China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue. Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will co-chair the discussions.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said the talks aim to reaffirm the “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”, expand trade and economic collaboration, and strengthen regional stability.

According to PTI, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing that despite Pakistan’s ongoing outreach to the United States, “China and Pakistan are ironclad friends and all-weather strategic cooperative partners, and our bilateral relationship is not affected by any third party and does not target any third party.”

Mao also stressed that both India and Pakistan are important neighbours to China. “We are willing to enhance friendly cooperation with both countries, and hope that differences between these two countries can be properly handled,” she said.