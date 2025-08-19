Fertilisers, Rare Earths, Boring Machines: China To Address 3 Key Needs Of India

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has assured External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar that China is addressing the three key concerns of India's needs of fertilisers, rare earths and tunnel boring machines, news agency ANI citing goverment officials.

The development comes as the Chinese Foreign Minister arrived in India on Monday for a two-day visit. It also comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned trip to China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.



Earlier on Monday, Wang Yi said that India-China relations are showing a positive trend towards returning to cooperation, adding that the two nations should see eac other as partners, not rivals.

Wang told Jaishankar that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India. He further highlighted that lessons could be learned from the past, making an apparent reference to the four-year freeze in ties following the military standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

The Chinese Minister further said that China is willing to uphold the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and work together with neighbouring countries, including India, to jointly build a peaceful, secure, prosperous, beautiful and friendly home.

'Stable India-China Ties Will Benefit The World'

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar said that the talks would cover "economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people-to-people contacts, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity and bilateral exchanges". Following this, EAM raised concerns he had brought up during his visit to China in July earlier this year.



External Affairs Minister emphasized that India-China relations, as neighbouring nations and major global economies, have multiple facets and dimensions. He added that it is crucial to avoid restrictive trade measures and other roadblocks in this context.



"Stable and constructive ties between India and China are not only to our benefit, but that of the world as well. This is best done by handling relations on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity," Jaishankar further said, noting that differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict.



He noted that the Chinese leader’s visit to India offers both countries a chance to review bilateral ties and is an appropriate time to discuss the global situation and matters of mutual interest.



India-China ties had suffered following Chinese military actions along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, which triggered a standoff in April–May 2020. Tensions eased somewhat after agreements were reached to disengage troops from certain friction points.

Ahead of the 2024 BRICS Summit, India and China agreed on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, signaling progress in easing tensions. In recent months, both countries have taken measures to improve ties, with India emphasising the importance of steps toward de-escalation along the LAC.



Wang Yi's visit comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected visit to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit