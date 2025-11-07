Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WATCH: PM Modi Attends 'Vande Mataram Naad Ekam Rupam Aneka' Event Celebrating 150 Years Of National Song

PM Modi attends ‘Vande Mataram Naad Ekam Rupam Aneka’ in Delhi, marking 150 years of India’s national song with a soulful performance by renowned artists.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
A proud and emotional moment for the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a special presentation titled “Vande Mataram Naad Ekam Rupam Aneka” at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi. The event marked 150 glorious years of the national song, “Vande Mataram”, bringing together some of India’s most celebrated artists in a soul-stirring performance that beautifully blended Hindustani and Karnataka classical music traditions.

ALSO READ: ‘Historic Sin’: BJP’s CR Kesavan Accuses Nehru Of Dropping Durga Verses From Vande Matram In 1937

PM Modi Attends The ‘Vande Mataram Naad Ekam Rupam Aneka’ Presentation

The grand event showcased the unity of India’s musical heritage, Naad Ekam, Roopam Aneka, meaning “one sound, many forms.” Through intricate ragas and harmonious compositions, the performance highlighted the timeless emotion and cultural significance of Vande Mataram.

A Tribute To 150 Years Of Vande Mataram

A day before the celebration, Prime Minister Modi shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter):

The Legacy Of Vande Mataram

Written by Bankimchandra Chatterji on Akshaya Navami, November 7, 1875, Vande Mataram first appeared in the literary journal Bangadarshan as part of his novel Anandamath.

On 24 January 1950, the Constituent Assembly of India officially adopted Vande Mataram as the Republic’s national song. President Rajendra Prasad declared that the song must be honoured equally with the national anthem Jana Gana Mana, forever etching it in the heart of India’s identity.

The evening’s performances by leading national artists celebrated not just a song, but a spirit that unites India’s past, present, and future. With the majestic blend of Hindustani and Karnataka singing styles, the melody echoed through the stadium, a reminder of the nation’s shared rhythm of unity and pride.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Vande Mataram PM Modi 150 Years Of Vande Mataram Naad Ekam Rupam Aneka
