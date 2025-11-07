Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A proud and emotional moment for the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a special presentation titled “Vande Mataram Naad Ekam Rupam Aneka” at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi. The event marked 150 glorious years of the national song, “Vande Mataram”, bringing together some of India’s most celebrated artists in a soul-stirring performance that beautifully blended Hindustani and Karnataka classical music traditions.

VIDEO | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens to a presentation titled “Vande Mataram Naad Ekam Rupam Aneka” by renowned artists from across the country during the year-long commemoration of the National Song “Vande Mataram”, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.… pic.twitter.com/u3nGztJGZD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 7, 2025

PM Modi Attends The ‘Vande Mataram Naad Ekam Rupam Aneka’ Presentation

#WATCH | Delhi | PM Modi witnesses the 'Vande Mataram, Naad ekam, Roopam anek', where the National Song 'Vande Mataram' is being performed in Hindustani and Karnataka singing styles by various renowned national artists



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/aacm0nIciv — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2025

The grand event showcased the unity of India’s musical heritage, Naad Ekam, Roopam Aneka, meaning “one sound, many forms.” Through intricate ragas and harmonious compositions, the performance highlighted the timeless emotion and cultural significance of Vande Mataram.

A Tribute To 150 Years Of Vande Mataram

A day before the celebration, Prime Minister Modi shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter):

Tomorrow, 7th November, is a momentous day for every Indian. We celebrate 150 glorious years of Vande Mataram, a stirring call that has inspired generations and ignited an undying spirit of patriotism across our nation. To mark this occasion, I will join a programme in Delhi at… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2025

The Legacy Of Vande Mataram

Written by Bankimchandra Chatterji on Akshaya Navami, November 7, 1875, Vande Mataram first appeared in the literary journal Bangadarshan as part of his novel Anandamath.

On 24 January 1950, the Constituent Assembly of India officially adopted Vande Mataram as the Republic’s national song. President Rajendra Prasad declared that the song must be honoured equally with the national anthem Jana Gana Mana, forever etching it in the heart of India’s identity.

The evening’s performances by leading national artists celebrated not just a song, but a spirit that unites India’s past, present, and future. With the majestic blend of Hindustani and Karnataka singing styles, the melody echoed through the stadium, a reminder of the nation’s shared rhythm of unity and pride.