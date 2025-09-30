PM Modi To Visit CR Park's Kali Mandir For Durga Ashtami Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the Durga Puja celebrations at the famous Kali Mandir in Chittaranjan Park (CR Park), South Delhi, on the auspicious day of Ashtami on Tuesday.

The visit comes at the peak of Navratri festivities, when thousands of devotees and visitors throng CR Park, popularly known as Delhi's “Mini Bengal.”

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, the Special Protection Group (SPG) carried out a security inspection. Residents in the area have been asked to remove parked vehicles from main roads leading to the venue, while local vendors and hawkers have been requested to clear certain spaces to ensure smooth movement and crowd management.

Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For South Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory warning of significant disruptions in South Delhi. Heavy traffic congestion is likely on the Outer Ring Road (between Panchsheel and Greater Kailash), Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, JB Tito Marg, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, and CR Park Main Road.

Vehicular movement will remain restricted on Gurudwara Road, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg, and several internal roads of CR Park and GK-II. Diversions will be implemented from the Panchsheel, IIT, and Nehru Place flyovers, and light as well as heavy goods vehicles will be redirected. These restrictions are expected to remain in place until October 2.

To avoid delays, commuters have been advised to use MG Road, Aurobindo Marg, Mathura Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.

The Prime Minister’s participation is being seen as a gesture of cultural harmony and a tribute to the deep-rooted traditions of Durga Puja, one of the most celebrated festivals in India. The CR Park Durga Puja, held at the Kali Mandir complex established in the 1970s, has grown into one of the most prominent celebrations in the capital. Known for its grand pandals, cultural performances, and spiritual rituals, the festival draws thousands of devotees and visitors from across Delhi-NCR every year.