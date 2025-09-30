Shardiya Navratri 2025: Know Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, And All About Worshipping Goddess Mahagauri

The eighth day of Sharadiya Navratri holds immense significance and is observed as Maha Ashtami. On this day, devotees perform Kanya Pujan (worship of young girls), which is considered highly auspicious. Many people also conclude their Navratri fasts after the rituals of Ashtami.

This year, Maha Ashtami during Sharadiya Navratri will be observed on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The day is dedicated to Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga, who symbolises beauty, purity, peace, and compassion. Worshipping the goddess is believed to bring mental peace, good health, and prosperity.

Panchang Timings

According to the Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi will begin on September 29 at 4:32 PM and end on September 30 at 4:31 PM. Based on Udaya Tithi (sunrise consideration), Ashtami Puja and Kanya Pujan will be observed on September 30.

Auspicious Puja Muhurat

Brahma Muhurat: 4:37 AM to 5:25 AM

4:37 AM to 5:25 AM Abhijit Muhurat: 11:47 AM to 12:35 PM

11:47 AM to 12:35 PM Kanya Pujan Muhurat: 10:40 AM to 12:10 PM

Maa Mahagauri Puja Vidhi (Rituals)

Devotees should begin the day with an early bath and wear clean clothes. The puja place should be purified with Gangajal (holy water) before installing the idol or image of Maa Mahagauri. She is worshipped with red sandalwood, kumkum, akshat (rice), red flowers, and a red chunari. Offerings such as fruits, sweets, and kheer are also placed before the goddess. Lighting incense and lamps, reciting Durga Saptashati or Durga Chalisa, followed by mantra chanting and aarti, complete the rituals. Many devotees also perform a havan on Maha Ashtami.

Offerings Of Goddess Mahagauri

On this day, Maa Mahagauri is offered coconut as a special bhog. Alongside, halwa, puri, black chana, and kheer are also offered to the goddess.

Navratri Day 8 Colour

The color associated with Maa Mahagauri is pink, which is considered her favourite. Devotees are advised to wear pink attire and use pink-coloured offerings during the puja.

Maa Mahagauri Avatar

Maa Mahagauri is described as radiant, with a complexion compared to a conch, the moon, and jasmine flowers. Her mount is a bull, earning her the name Vrisharudha. Dressed in white garments and adorned with ornaments, she is also known as Shwetambaradhara. The goddess has four arms, her right upper hand is in Abhaya Mudra, the lower right holds a trident, the upper left carries a damaru (drum), and the lower left is in Varada Mudra.

According to legends, Maa Mahagauri undertook severe penance to attain Lord Shiva, which turned her complexion dark. Pleased with her devotion, Lord Shiva bathed her with the waters of the Ganga, restoring her divine radiance. Since then, she has been revered as Mahagauri.

