Shardiya Navratri 2025: Know Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, And All About Worshipping Goddess Mahagauri

HomeReligionShardiya Navratri 2025: Know Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, And All About Worshipping Goddess Mahagauri

Shardiya Navratri 2025 ashtami is be marked by Mahagauri Puja on September 30. Check auspicious timings, puja vidhi, favourite colour, bhog, and significance of the eighth form of Goddess Durga.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The eighth day of Sharadiya Navratri holds immense significance and is observed as Maha Ashtami. On this day, devotees perform Kanya Pujan (worship of young girls), which is considered highly auspicious. Many people also conclude their Navratri fasts after the rituals of Ashtami.

This year, Maha Ashtami during Sharadiya Navratri will be observed on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The day is dedicated to Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga, who symbolises beauty, purity, peace, and compassion. Worshipping the goddess is believed to bring mental peace, good health, and prosperity.

ALSO READ: Happy Durga Ashtami 2025 Wishes: Share These Thoughtful Messages And Wishes With Your Close Ones

Panchang Timings

According to the Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi will begin on September 29 at 4:32 PM and end on September 30 at 4:31 PM. Based on Udaya Tithi (sunrise consideration), Ashtami Puja and Kanya Pujan will be observed on September 30.

Auspicious Puja Muhurat

  • Brahma Muhurat: 4:37 AM to 5:25 AM
  • Abhijit Muhurat: 11:47 AM to 12:35 PM
  • Kanya Pujan Muhurat: 10:40 AM to 12:10 PM

Maa Mahagauri Puja Vidhi (Rituals)

Devotees should begin the day with an early bath and wear clean clothes. The puja place should be purified with Gangajal (holy water) before installing the idol or image of Maa Mahagauri. She is worshipped with red sandalwood, kumkum, akshat (rice), red flowers, and a red chunari. Offerings such as fruits, sweets, and kheer are also placed before the goddess. Lighting incense and lamps, reciting Durga Saptashati or Durga Chalisa, followed by mantra chanting and aarti, complete the rituals. Many devotees also perform a havan on Maha Ashtami.

Offerings Of Goddess Mahagauri

On this day, Maa Mahagauri is offered coconut as a special bhog. Alongside, halwa, puri, black chana, and kheer are also offered to the goddess.

Navratri Day 8 Colour

The color associated with Maa Mahagauri is pink, which is considered her favourite. Devotees are advised to wear pink attire and use pink-coloured offerings during the puja.

Maa Mahagauri Avatar

Maa Mahagauri is described as radiant, with a complexion compared to a conch, the moon, and jasmine flowers. Her mount is a bull, earning her the name Vrisharudha. Dressed in white garments and adorned with ornaments, she is also known as Shwetambaradhara. The goddess has four arms, her right upper hand is in Abhaya Mudra, the lower right holds a trident, the upper left carries a damaru (drum), and the lower left is in Varada Mudra.

According to legends, Maa Mahagauri undertook severe penance to attain Lord Shiva, which turned her complexion dark. Pleased with her devotion, Lord Shiva bathed her with the waters of the Ganga, restoring her divine radiance. Since then, she has been revered as Mahagauri.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
Embed widget