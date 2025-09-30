Heading Out For Durga Ashtami In Delhi? Check Routes To Avoid Till Dussehra

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHeading Out For Durga Ashtami In Delhi? Check Routes To Avoid Till Dussehra

The traffic restrictions will continue until Thursday, October 2, coinciding with the conclusion of Dussehra celebrations. The advisory covers Durga Puja, Dandiya nights, and Ramleela events.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 09:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi residents heading out for Durga Ashtami and other festive events this week are advised to plan their routes carefully, as the Delhi Traffic Police have announced a series of diversions and restrictions across the city.

For the Ramleela celebrations at Derawal Nagar and Model Town-II till October 2 (5:00–11:00 PM):

Affected roads include Lala Achint Ram Marg and Brahma Kumari Marg. Delhi Police has advised commuters to take alternate routes like Bhama Shah Road and Stadium Road.

The traffic police has advised commuters to avoid festival stretches, follow traffic police directions, and prefer public transport for convenience. Commuters have also been urged to stay alert, allow extra travel time, and cooperate with authorities to ensure smooth movement during the festive season.

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 09:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dussehra Durga Puja Durga Ashtami Delhi Traffic Advisory
