The highlight was the sacred Surya Tilak ceremony, where a beam of sunlight illuminated the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol.
PM Modi Witnesses Grand Surya Tilak Ceremony At Ayodhya Ram Mandir On Ram Navami
PM Narendra Modi witnesses Surya Tilak ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir on Ram Navami 2026 as lakhs gather to celebrate Lord Ram’s birth.
A deep sense of devotion swept across the country as Ram Navami was celebrated with grandeur, but all eyes were on Ayodhya. The highlight of the day, the sacred Surya Tilak ceremony unfolded in a moment that left devotees overwhelmed with emotion and reverence.
As chants echoed through the temple town, a rare and symbolic spectacle took centre stage, blending spiritual belief with precise scientific design.
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PM Modi Seeks Blessings At Ram Mandir
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On the auspicious occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Ram Mandir and offered prayers to Bhagwan Ram, joining millions of devotees in marking the birth of Lord Ram. The temple premises were adorned beautifully, with the idol of Ram Lalla dressed in vibrant attire, decorated with flowers and traditional ornaments, creating a visually stunning and spiritually uplifting atmosphere.
Lakhs of devotees thronged the temple town, forming long queues and filling the air with devotional chants. The scale of the gathering reflected the deep cultural and religious significance of the festival. Authorities maintained tight security and crowd management measures to ensure smooth proceedings as the celebrations unfolded seamlessly.
What Is The Surya Tilak Ceremony At Ram Mandir?
बिप्र धेनु सुर संत हित लीन्ह मनुज अवतार।— Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) March 27, 2026
निज इच्छा निर्मित तनु माया गुन गो पार॥
श्री राम जन्म की सभी भक्तों को बधाई हो!
Greetings to all devotees on the birth of Prabhu Shri Ram. pic.twitter.com/6B6yvODaZ4
The Surya Tilak ceremony stood out as the defining highlight of the Ram Navami celebrations at the Ram Mandir. At the precise moment believed to mark Lord Ram’s birth, a beam of sunlight was directed onto the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol, creating the sacred ‘Surya Tilak’.
This remarkable phenomenon is achieved through a meticulously designed system of mirrors and lenses, carefully aligned with the sun’s position. For approximately four minutes, the sunlight forms a radiant mark on the idol’s forehead, symbolising divine energy and cosmic alignment.
Held at around 12:00 PM, the ritual beautifully blends faith with scientific precision, leaving devotees deeply moved. For many present, witnessing the Surya Tilak was not just a visual spectacle but a profoundly spiritual experience, one that captured the essence of belief, tradition and devotion in a single moment.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the highlight of the Ram Navami celebrations in Ayodhya this year?
How was the Surya Tilak ceremony achieved?
It was achieved through an intricate system of mirrors and lenses precisely aligned with the sun's position.
Who marked the Ram Navami occasion at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the occasion at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
How long did the Surya Tilak phenomenon last?
The Surya Tilak phenomenon lasted for nearly four minutes.