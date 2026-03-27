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HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Witnesses Grand Surya Tilak Ceremony At Ayodhya Ram Mandir On Ram Navami

PM Modi Witnesses Grand Surya Tilak Ceremony At Ayodhya Ram Mandir On Ram Navami

PM Narendra Modi witnesses Surya Tilak ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir on Ram Navami 2026 as lakhs gather to celebrate Lord Ram’s birth.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
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A deep sense of devotion swept across the country as Ram Navami was celebrated with grandeur, but all eyes were on Ayodhya. The highlight of the day, the sacred Surya Tilak ceremony unfolded in a moment that left devotees overwhelmed with emotion and reverence.

As chants echoed through the temple town, a rare and symbolic spectacle took centre stage, blending spiritual belief with precise scientific design.

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PM Modi Seeks Blessings At Ram Mandir

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

On the auspicious occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Ram Mandir and offered prayers to Bhagwan Ram, joining millions of devotees in marking the birth of Lord Ram. The temple premises were adorned beautifully, with the idol of Ram Lalla dressed in vibrant attire, decorated with flowers and traditional ornaments, creating a visually stunning and spiritually uplifting atmosphere.

Lakhs of devotees thronged the temple town, forming long queues and filling the air with devotional chants. The scale of the gathering reflected the deep cultural and religious significance of the festival. Authorities maintained tight security and crowd management measures to ensure smooth proceedings as the celebrations unfolded seamlessly.

What Is The Surya Tilak Ceremony At Ram Mandir?

The Surya Tilak ceremony stood out as the defining highlight of the Ram Navami celebrations at the Ram Mandir. At the precise moment believed to mark Lord Ram’s birth, a beam of sunlight was directed onto the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol, creating the sacred ‘Surya Tilak’.

This remarkable phenomenon is achieved through a meticulously designed system of mirrors and lenses, carefully aligned with the sun’s position. For approximately four minutes, the sunlight forms a radiant mark on the idol’s forehead, symbolising divine energy and cosmic alignment.

Held at around 12:00 PM, the ritual beautifully blends faith with scientific precision, leaving devotees deeply moved. For many present, witnessing the Surya Tilak was not just a visual spectacle but a profoundly spiritual experience, one that captured the essence of belief, tradition and devotion in a single moment.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the highlight of the Ram Navami celebrations in Ayodhya this year?

The highlight was the sacred Surya Tilak ceremony, where a beam of sunlight illuminated the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol.

How was the Surya Tilak ceremony achieved?

It was achieved through an intricate system of mirrors and lenses precisely aligned with the sun's position.

Who marked the Ram Navami occasion at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the occasion at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

How long did the Surya Tilak phenomenon last?

The Surya Tilak phenomenon lasted for nearly four minutes.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Mandir Ceremony Ram Navami 2026 PM Modi Ram Navami Surya Tilak Ayodhya
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