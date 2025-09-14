PM Modi Slams Congress In Assam, Says 'It Backs Pak Terrorists instead of Supporting Army'

Mangaldoi (Assam), Sep 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that the Congress, instead of supporting the country's army, was backing terrorists groomed by Pakistan.

Addressing a programme at Mangaldoi in Assam's Darrang district, he accused the grand old party of "protecting" infiltrators and anti-national forces.

The prime minister also asserted that the BJP would not allow infiltrators to grab land and their conspiracy to change the demography.

"The Congress, instead of supporting the Indian Army, backs terrorists groomed by Pakistan. During 'Operation Sindoor', the Congress, instead of supporting our armed forces, which destroyed the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, was engaged in protecting infiltrators and anti-national forces," the PM alleged, while addressing the public meeting.

'Operation Sindoor' was successful due to Ma Kamakhya's blessings, Modi said, adding that he was honoured to be present on this sacred land.

The PM also claimed, ''The wounds inflicted by Jawaharlal Nehru, during the Chinese aggression in 1962, on the people of Assam are yet to heal." He also praised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for "evicting infiltrators from encroached land and ensuring that farmers can now cultivate on these plots".

"The BJP will not allow infiltrators to grab land, insult women and girls, and conspire to change demography, which is a threat to national security," he said.

Modi said he was pained at Congress' insults to Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika.

''The BJP's double-engine government is committed to realise the dreams of Assam's great sons like Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika'', he said.

Modi also claimed that the Congress had ruled Assam for decades, but built "only three bridges" over the Brahmaputra river, while the BJP-led dispensation constructed six such structures in the last 10 years.

The PM asserted that India was emerging as one of the world's fastest-growing economies, and said that Assam's growth rate was 13 per cent.

"This was achieved due to the efforts of the double-engine government. The Centre and the state government are developing Assam as a health hub. The Northeast has a big role to play in achieving the 'Viksit Bharat' dream," the PM said.

The BJP-led government at the Centre has been focusing on connectivity in the Northeast, which has helped businesses and created employment opportunities for youth, he said.

The prime minister stressed that the double-engine government has been committed to protecting Assam's culture and ensuring development in the state.

Addressing the public meeting, the PM urged people to buy 'swadeshi' goods for the bright future of their children.

During the programme, Modi laid the foundation stones for health and infrastructure projects worth Rs 6,300 crore at Mangaldoi.

He launched the construction of Darrang Medical College and Hospital, along with a nursing college and a GNM school.

The combined investment in these healthcare projects is worth Rs 570 crore, officials said.

The PM also laid the foundation stones for the 2.9 km-long Narengi-Kuruwa bridge with an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore and the 118.5 km-long Guwahati Ring Road project, connecting Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam and Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya.

The cost for the Ring Road project was estimated at Rs 4,530 crore.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)