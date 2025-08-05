PM Modi Says Opposition Committed 'Self-Harm' By Demanding Debate On Op Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a high-stakes NDA parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, took a sharp swipe at the Opposition, saying they had made a “mistake” by demanding a debate on Operation Sindoor, military operation launched in May targeting the terror mother camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

According to sources cited by NDTV, the Prime Minister didn’t mince words, asserting that the Opposition “got thrashed badly” in the debate and appeared “self-harmed.”

The meeting, held in the national capital, marked the second such gathering of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance since the new government took charge in June 2024. The timing was significant, with Parliament’s Monsoon Session in full swing and the Vice Presidential elections on the horizon.

Thunderous Applause For Operation Sindoor

The atmosphere inside the NDA meeting hall was charged with emotion and energy. Amid resounding chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Har Har Mahadev,” MPs showered Prime Minister Modi with applause and garlands. The enthusiastic display followed the successful execution of Operation Sindoor and the government’s strong response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi was welcomed and felicitated with a thunderous applause amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', after the success of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, at the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting. pic.twitter.com/DO4SjNPOAh — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

MPs from the alliance formally passed a resolution praising the success of both Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev — another strategic cross-border strike. The resolution underscored the NDA’s unified stance on national security and commended the armed forces’ precision and bravery.

Moment Of Silence

While the meeting was largely celebratory, it also struck a somber note. NDA MPs paused for a moment of silence to honor the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Their thoughts, they said, were with the grieving families.

New Faces Of The Party

The meeting also served as an opportunity for Prime Minister Modi to connect with newly elected Members of Parliament. As part of the NDA’s ongoing outreach efforts, the fresh faces in the alliance were formally introduced to the Prime Minister.

Talks About The Vice Presidential

Tuesday’s meeting came just days ahead of the Vice Presidential election nomination process, which kicks off on August 7. With the NDA holding a comfortable majority in the combined strength of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, totaling 782 members. All of its candidate is widely expected to sail through with ease. The deadline for nominations is August 21, coinciding with the end of the current Parliament session.