Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Says Opposition Committed 'Self-Harm' By Demanding Debate On Op Sindoor

PM Modi Says Opposition Committed 'Self-Harm' By Demanding Debate On Op Sindoor

PM Modi slammed the Opposition for demanding a debate on Operation Sindoor, calling it an act of "self-harm" during an NDA meet.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 11:29 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a high-stakes NDA parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, took a sharp swipe at the Opposition, saying they had made a “mistake” by demanding a debate on Operation Sindoor, military operation launched in May targeting the terror mother camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

According to sources cited by NDTV, the Prime Minister didn’t mince words, asserting that the Opposition “got thrashed badly” in the debate and appeared “self-harmed.”

The meeting, held in the national capital, marked the second such gathering of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance since the new government took charge in June 2024. The timing was significant, with Parliament’s Monsoon Session in full swing and the Vice Presidential elections on the horizon.

Thunderous Applause For Operation Sindoor

The atmosphere inside the NDA meeting hall was charged with emotion and energy. Amid resounding chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Har Har Mahadev,” MPs showered Prime Minister Modi with applause and garlands. The enthusiastic display followed the successful execution of Operation Sindoor and the government’s strong response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

MPs from the alliance formally passed a resolution praising the success of both Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev — another strategic cross-border strike. The resolution underscored the NDA’s unified stance on national security and commended the armed forces’ precision and bravery.

Moment Of Silence

While the meeting was largely celebratory, it also struck a somber note. NDA MPs paused for a moment of silence to honor the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Their thoughts, they said, were with the grieving families.

New Faces Of The Party

The meeting also served as an opportunity for Prime Minister Modi to connect with newly elected Members of Parliament. As part of the NDA’s ongoing outreach efforts, the fresh faces in the alliance were formally introduced to the Prime Minister.

Talks About The Vice Presidential

Tuesday’s meeting came just days ahead of the Vice Presidential election nomination process, which kicks off on August 7. With the NDA holding a comfortable majority in the combined strength of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, totaling 782 members. All of its candidate is widely expected to sail through with ease. The deadline for nominations is August 21, coinciding with the end of the current Parliament session.

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 11:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi BJP NDA Meeting Vice Presidential Election Parliament Session National Security Pahalgam Terror Attack Operation Sindoor Cross-border Strike Opposition Self-harm NDA MPs
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Felicitated At Key NDA Meet; Resolution On Success Of Ops Sindoor, Ops Mahadev Passed
PM Modi Felicitated At Key NDA Meet; Resolution On Success Of Ops Sindoor, Ops Mahadev Passed
India
‘Criticising India While Indulging In Trade With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US, EU After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
‘Criticising India While Trading With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
ABP Decodes
Australians Are Now Divorcing Less. But Why?
Australians Are Now Divorcing Less. But Why?
World
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariffs
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariffs
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP Of Spreading Propaganda Over Pahalgam Incident
Maharastra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation of Fisheries College in Amravati to Empower Youth and Farmers
Spiritual Surge: Devotees Throng Shiva Temples Across India On Last Sawan Monday
Ground Report: Floods Drown Post-Kumbh Prayagraj: Over 100 Villages, Dozens of Wards Submerged
Breaking: CM Rekha Gupta To Table Two CAG Reports In Dirhi Assembly As Monsoon Session Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget