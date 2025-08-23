'PM Modi Refused Exception To Prime Minister': Kiren Rijiju On Bills To Sack Jailed Leaders

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday disclosed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi rturned down a proposal that would have exempted him from the new bills regarding the removal of Chief Ministers, PM, and other ministers if they are jailed for serious offences.

According to Rijiju, when the Cabinet discussed the bills, a recommendation was made to keep the Prime Minister outside the ambit of the legislation. However, PM Modi did not agree, saying that a prime minister is also a citizen of the country.

“PM Modi told the cabinet that the recommendation is to keep the prime minister out of this bill, but he did not agree. PM Modi refused to give an exception to the prime minister. The PM is also a citizen, and he should not have special protection,” Rijiju told ANI.

"Most of the CMs are from our party. If they do something wrong, they have to leave their position. Ethics should also mean something. The Opposition would have welcomed this bill had they kept ethics at the centre," he added.

#WATCH | Delhi | On the bill for removal of the PM, CMs, and ministers held on serious criminal charges, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "PM Modi told the cabinet that the recommendation is to keep the prime minister out of this bill, but he did not agree. PM Modi refused to… pic.twitter.com/5zCHyCcddj — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

What The Bills Propose

The three bills – the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill and The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill – propose that any sitting minister, chief minister or even the Prime Minister would lose their position if they are arrested or detained for 30 consecutive days in connection with an offence that carries a minimum punishment of five years or more.

The bills were tabled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an intensely charged Parliament session. Opposition MPs protested against the bills, with some tearing up copies of the draft legislation and throwing them toward the Home Minister.

Despite the uproar, the bills were introduced through a voice vote and later referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further scrutiny.

Leaders across the Opposition have slammed the proposed amendments, describing them as “draconian” and “unconstitutional.” They alleged that the move is politically motivated and could be used unfairly to target chief ministers in states governed by the Opposition, citing the growing influence of central investigative agencies.