PM Modi Meets Women’s World Cup Champions, Praises Team’s Grit & Comeback

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hosted the Women’s World Cup-winning team at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. The Prime Minister congratulated the players on their historic victory and lauded their remarkable comeback after facing three consecutive defeats and online trolling earlier in the tournament.

Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur recalled their 2017 meeting with the PM, saying that back then they came without the trophy, but this time, they arrived as champions. “We hope to meet you more often now,” she added with a smile.