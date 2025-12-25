Al Hind Air, FlyExpress: Two New Airlines Get Initial Clearance In India: What We Know So Far

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India has granted initial regulatory approval to two proposed airlines, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress, in a move aimed at widening competition in the country’s rapidly expanding aviation sector.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the civil aviation ministry issued no-objection certificates (NOCs) to both carriers this week, confirming the decision in a post on X on Tuesday.

Fresh Approvals Amid Monopoly Concerns

The clearances come at a sensitive moment for Indian aviation. Earlier this month, IndiGo cancelled thousands of flights, triggering widespread disruption and renewed scrutiny of its dominant position in the market. The budget carrier controls about 65 per cent of domestic air traffic, while the Air India Group accounts for roughly 27 per cent, according to a Reuters report, leaving limited space for smaller operators.

The disruptions intensified debate over whether India’s aviation market has tilted too far towards a duopoly, prompting calls for more players to improve resilience and consumer choice.

What We Know About Al Hind Air And FlyExpress

Al Hind Air is being promoted by the Kerala-based Alhind Group and plans to focus initially on southern India. The airline intends to operate ATR turboprop aircraft and is in the process of securing its Air Operator Certificate, a mandatory step before launching commercial services.

According to a message on its website, Al Hind Air is preparing to enter the aviation industry as a regional commuter airline, with operations expected to begin later this year. It plans to start with a fleet of ATR 72-600 aircraft, focusing on reliable domestic connectivity.

The airline will be based at Kochi and says it is working closely with Cochin International Airport Limited to establish its operational hub.

FlyExpress, the second carrier to receive an NOC, has indicated that it is gearing up to launch operations soon. However, details of its fleet and route network have not yet been formally disclosed, the report said.

Naidu said he held meetings over the past week with teams from Al Hind Air, FlyExpress and Shankh Air, another proposed airline that had already received its NOC, according to an ANI report.

The minister reiterated that the government is actively encouraging new entrants, describing India as one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, supported by policy reforms and initiatives such as the UDAN regional connectivity scheme.

Under UDAN, smaller carriers including Star Air, IndiaOne Air and Fly91 have expanded air links to underserved regions, highlighting the scope for further growth by new airlines, Naidu said.

Push To Broaden Aviation Sector

The push for additional players has gained urgency after the recent IndiGo disruptions were linked to crew management challenges and the rollout of new flight duty time limitation norms. Naidu said other airlines had adjusted to the revised rules, adding that the episode pointed to issues within IndiGo rather than broader regulatory shortcomings, according to ANI.

India currently has nine scheduled domestic airlines in operation. The sector, however, has also seen high-profile exits in recent years, with Jet Airways and Go First shutting down amid financial distress, according to PTI.

With Al Hind Air and FlyExpress expected to move closer to launch over the coming year, their entry is being viewed as a step towards easing concerns over market concentration and strengthening competition in India’s fast-growing domestic aviation landscape.