Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBCCI Central Contracts: How Much Do India’s Women Cricketers Earn Compared To Men

BCCI Central Contracts: How Much Do India’s Women Cricketers Earn Compared To Men

India made history by winning their first Women's World Cup. With rising popularity, curiosity grows around the earnings of female cricketers compared to their male counterparts.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 12:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian national women's team made history on Sunday after winning their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup. They beat South Africa by 52 runs to do so at the DY Patil Stadium. 

Women's cricket has been on the rise in recent years, especially in India with stars like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and more attracting mainstream attention. The introduction of the Women's Premier League (WPL) also added a competitive edge to women's cricket in the T20 franchise leagues department.

However, the increase in popularity also raises curiosity, and one particular area of interest is how much do India's women cricketers earn as compared to the men. Here's what we know. 

BCCI Central Contracts For Male and Female Cricketers

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hands out Central Contracts to those who represent the national team on a regular basis. These contracts are also divided into certain categories which dictates a player's annual salary.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo from earlier this year, top players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma are part of BCCI's Grade A Central Contract category which pays them Rs 50 lakh a year.

Then there is Grade B, which reportedly pays Rs 30 lakh a year, and finally Grade C, which hands out Rs 10 lakh a year.

As for the men, there is also a similar system, albeit with an additional Grade A+ category, which boasts the likes of veterans Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja. 

They, also according to an ESPNcricinfo report, get paid Rs 7 crore a year, followed by Central Contract Grades A, B, and C, which pay Rs 5, 3, and 1 crore anually by the BCCI. 

So there apparently is quite a big pay gap between India's men and women's cricket teams, however, it must be noted that both sets of players are paid the same match fees.

Also Check: Shafali Verma Lands Captaincy Role After Women's World Cup Final Heroics

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bcci Salary BCCI Central Contracts Bcci Men's Salary Bcci Women's Salary India Women Cricketers Salary India Men Cricketers Salary India Cricketer Salary Bcci India Contracts
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
Tejashwi Promises ₹ 30,000 For Women Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Check Who Is Eligible
World
Over 7,000 Truck Drivers Taken Off US Roads For Failing English Tests, Indian Drivers Hit Hard
Over 7,000 Truck Drivers Taken Off US Roads For Failing English Tests, Indian Drivers Hit Hard
Cities
3 Arrested For Raping MBA Student Near Coimbatore Airport
3 Arrested For Raping MBA Student Near Coimbatore Airport
India
CJI Gavai Slams Centre For ‘Tactics’, Says Govt Seems Keen To Avoid His Bench In Tribunal Reforms Case
CJI Gavai Slams Centre For ‘Tactics’, Says Govt Seems Keen To Avoid His Bench In Tribunal Reforms Case
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests | ABP NEWS
India Awaits Formal Response After Trump’s Nuclear Test Claims; Delhi Reaffirms No-First-Use Stance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget