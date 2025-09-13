Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic welcome as he arrived in Churachandpur, Manipur, on Saturday. Residents gathered along the route to greet him, many waving and cheering as the leader stopped to speak with locals during his visit.

Modi’s trip carries a major boost for the region: he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for development projects worth more than ₹7,300 crore. The initiatives aim to transform connectivity, civic infrastructure, and opportunities across the state.

Key among them is the Manipur Urban Roads, Drainage, and Asset Management Improvement Project, a ₹3,600-crore plan to upgrade urban transport and public services. The Prime Minister will also launch five National Highway projects valued at over ₹2,500 crore, designed to improve access between major towns and spur economic activity.

Other projects on the agenda include the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) Project, which seeks to strengthen the state’s digital backbone, and new Working Women Hostels at nine sites to provide safer, supportive housing for women in employment.

