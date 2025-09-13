Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Meets Manipur Violence Victims, Lays Foundation Stone For Projects Worth Rs 7,300 Cr In Churachandpur

PM Modi Meets Manipur Violence Victims, Lays Foundation Stone For Projects Worth Rs 7,300 Cr In Churachandpur

PM Modi was warmly welcomed in Churachandpur, Manipur, where he interacted with locals before launching key development projects aimed at boosting infrastructure.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 01:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic welcome as he arrived in Churachandpur, Manipur, on Saturday. Residents gathered along the route to greet him, many waving and cheering as the leader stopped to speak with locals during his visit.

Modi’s trip carries a major boost for the region: he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for development projects worth more than ₹7,300 crore. The initiatives aim to transform connectivity, civic infrastructure, and opportunities across the state.

Key among them is the Manipur Urban Roads, Drainage, and Asset Management Improvement Project, a ₹3,600-crore plan to upgrade urban transport and public services. The Prime Minister will also launch five National Highway projects valued at over ₹2,500 crore, designed to improve access between major towns and spur economic activity.

Other projects on the agenda include the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) Project, which seeks to strengthen the state’s digital backbone, and new Working Women Hostels at nine sites to provide safer, supportive housing for women in employment.

PM also laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹7,300 crore at Churachandpur. The projects include the Manipur Urban Roads, Drainage and Asset Management Improvement Project worth over ₹3,600 crore, five National Highway projects costing more than ₹2,500 crore, the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) Project, and Working Women Hostels at nine locations, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic reception as he arrived in Churachandpur, Manipur, on Saturday. Residents lined the streets, waving and cheering as the Prime Minister paused to interact with locals during his visit.

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 01:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Foundation Stone PM Modi National Highway Projects Working Women Hostels Churachandpur Visit Manipur Development Projects Infrastructure Boost Manipur Urban Roads MIND Project Northeast Growth
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Meets Manipur Violence Victims, Lays Foundation Stone For Development Projects In Churachandpur
PM Modi Meets Manipur Violence Victims, Lays Foundation Stone For Development Projects In Churachandpur
India
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace, Progress': PM Modi Congratulates Interim PM Sushila Karki
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace': PM Modi Welcomes Interim PM Sushila Karki
India
PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram's First Railway Line, Flags Off Maiden Rajdhani Express
PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram's First Railway Line, Flags Off Maiden Rajdhani Express
India
'Not Compassion, But Grave Insult': Congress Attacks PM Modi Over 'Pit Stop' To Manipur, Slams Delayed Visit
'Not Compassion, But Grave Insult': Congress Attacks PM Modi Over 'Pit Stop' To Manipur, Slams Delayed Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Social Media Ban Sparks Youth Uprising, Government Collapses Amid Violent Crackdown
Bihar Congress AI Video On PM Modi’s Mother Sparks Controversy, BJP Hits Back
SpiceJet Q400 Loses Wheel During Takeoff In Kandla, Tractor Sinks In Water In Rajasthan
Rohit Yadav Shot Dead In Karawal Nagar, Bear Offers Prayers At Abu Road Temple
Disha Patani's Family Home Targeted In Early-Morning Firing; No Casualties Reported
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget