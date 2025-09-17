Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Lays Foundation Of India’s First PM MITRA Textile Park In MP’s Dhar On 75th Birthday

PM Modi Lays Foundation Of India’s First PM MITRA Textile Park In MP’s Dhar On 75th Birthday

On his 75th birthday, PM Modi launched India’s first PM MITRA Park in Dhar, MP, with ₹23,146 cr investments, plus Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar & Poshan Maah campaigns for women’s health and nutrition.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 02:03 PM (IST)

Dhar (MP), Sep 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the country's first Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

He also launched the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ and ‘Rashtriya Poshan Maah’ campaigns from Dhar in MP.

PM Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, and this is his second visit to Madhya Pradesh on his birthday after 2022.

He accepted greetings from people on his birthday at a rally in Dhar district.

The PM MITRA scheme has been launched by the Centre to establish large-scale textile manufacturing hubs at seven places in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra with world-class infrastructure and facilities, a government statement said.

The PM MITRA Park is coming up on about 2,158 acres at Bhainsola village in Dhar district. It would be equipped with world-class facilities and would abundantly benefit the cotton producers, it said.

Facilities like a 20 Mega Litres per Day (MLD) common effluent treatment plant, a 10 Megavolt-amperes (MVA) solar power plant, continuous supply of water and electricity, modern roads and 81 plug-and-play units are being developed in the park, the statement said.

Housing and social facilities for workers and women employees would make the facility not just an industrial area but an ideal industrial town, it said.

The country's leading textile companies have also expressed confidence in the PM Mitra Park and have given investment proposals of Rs 23,146 crore so far, the statement said.

The 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' campaign will run till October 2 at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (health and wellness centres) to prioritise women’s health with a focus on mental health, gender equity, adolescent anaemia management and active lifestyles, officials said.

National Health Mission’s (NHM) MP Director Dr Saloni Sidana said women often neglect their own health while caring for others.

“Men must extend support, and women should dedicate at least an hour daily to self-care without guilt,” she stated.

Dr Rachana Dubey, Director of the NHM’s Information, Education and Communication (IEC) Bureau, said many adolescents suffer from Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) without realising it, and urged them to undergo screening during the campaign.

“We are developing centres to provide screening and treatment services,” she said.

The 8th 'Rashtriya Poshan Maah' will focus on limited consumption of sugar and edible oil, early childhood care and education, and promotion of locally available nutritious food resources.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dhar Nutrition PM Modi Madhya Pradesh Industrial Town Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Rashtriya Poshan Maah PM MITRA Park Textile Hub Bhainsola Village Women Health Birthday Visit
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
New India Not Afraid Of Nuclear Threat: PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
New India Not Afraid Of Nuclear Threat: PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
India
Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother: Patna HC Orders Congress
Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother: Patna HC Orders Congress
World
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Congress Pushes For 'Good' Seats, Puts Mahagathbandhan Talks On Edge: Report
Bihar Polls: Congress Pushes For 'Good' Seats, Puts Mahagathbandhan Talks On Edge: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Ajit Pawar Convoy Drama, Satara Firing, Flood Chaos And Bus Fire Panic Across India
Breaking: Communal Clash In Meerut, Torrential Rains Flood Jalna; Attacks And Relief Efforts
Breaking: Supreme Court Stays Key Waqf Amendments, Owaisi Warns Of Larger Threats Ahead
Breaking: Pm Modi Turns 75, Nation Celebrates With Prayers, Art, Global Greetings And Tributes
Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget