Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tribute at Swahid Smarak Kshetra as an emotional moment.

Assam CM accompanied PM Modi, who paid his respects to the martyrs and garlanded the bust of Swahid Khargeswar Talukdar in Guwahati on Sunday.

CM Sarma reflected on the dark days of Assam's history when the Congress party allegedly plundered the state, promoting illegal infiltration, massacring locals, and draining the state's finances. He contrasted this with the current era of development and growth under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

CM Sarma praised PM Modi for his personal commitment to Assam's development, noting that he remembers the sacrifices of the people in protecting their culture.

In a post on X, CM Sarma wrote," An emotional moment for me and everyone in Assam. Today, as Adarniya @narendramodi ji paid his tributes at the Swahid Smarak Kshetra and garlanded the bust of Swahid Khargeswar Talukdar, I could not help but be reminded of those dark days in Assam's history when the Congress party plundered the State on numerous counts - promoting illegal infiltration, massacring sons of the soil, taking the State down into financial abyss. Contrast that with today when people are celebrating development, and the Prime Minister personally remembers the sacrifice of the people in protecting their culture and is deeply invested in the growth of Assam, more than all previous PMs combined."

"We are privileged to have Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Modi Ji leading Assam's renaissance from the front. I am honoured to be a small part of this growth journey as part of the larger Double Engine efforts to turn Assam back on an accelerated path - where peace, prosperity and stability reign," post added on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the Swahid Smarak Kshetra at Paschim Boragaon in Guwahati, where he paid homage to the martyrs of the Assam Movement. PM Modi will interact with 25 meritorious students of Assam as part of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme in Guwahati today.

The interaction will be held on a cruise on the Brahmaputra River, marking a unique setting for the Prime Minister's engagement with students ahead of examinations. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a fertiliser plant with a capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes at Namrup in Dibrugarh district, a project aimed at strengthening fertiliser production and supporting agricultural growth in the region.

On Saturday, PM Modi inaugurated the New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati. The Prime Minister also unveiled a statue of Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi at the entrance of the new terminal complex, paying tribute to the iconic leader and the first Chief Minister of Assam.

Addressing the gathering during the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi said that Assam and the entire Northeast are emerging as a new gateway to India's development. He described the occasion as a celebration of development and progress for Assam and the northeastern region, adding that the transformation underway reflects the government's sustained focus on infrastructure and connectivity.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, PM Modi said that Saturday marks the festival of development and progress of Assam and the North East.

He highlighted that when the light of progress reaches people, every path in life begins to touch new heights. The Prime Minister further remarked that his deep attachment to the land of Assam, the love and affection of its people, and especially the warmth and belonging of the mothers and sisters of Assam and the Northeast, continuously inspire him and strengthen the collective resolve to develop the region.

He highlighted that today, once again, a new chapter is being added in Assam's development. "Modern airport facilities and advanced connectivity infrastructure serve as gateways to new possibilities and opportunities for any state, and stand as pillars of growing confidence and trust among the people," PM Modi noted.

He remarked that when people witness the construction of magnificent highways and airports in Assam, they themselves acknowledge that true justice for Assam has finally begun.

