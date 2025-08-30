Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaVintage Stone Bowl With Silver Chopsticks: Inside PM Modi’s Precious Gift To Japan’s Leader

Vintage Stone Bowl With Silver Chopsticks: Inside PM Modi’s Precious Gift To Japan’s Leader

PM Narendra Modi gifted Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba a vintage ramen bowl set made of moonstone with silver chopsticks, blending Indian artistry with Japanese tradition.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted ramen bowls made of precious stone with silver chopsticks to his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba.

During his visit to the country, Modi presented Ishiba's wife with a pashmina shawl in a papier mache box.

Officials said the vintage precious stone bowls set with silver chopsticks are a blend of Indian artistry and Japanese culinary tradition.

Featuring a large brown moonstone bowl with four smaller ones and silver chopsticks, it draws inspiration from Japan's donburi and soba rituals, they said.

The moonstone, sourced from Andhra Pradesh, glows with adularescence and symbolises love, balance, and protection, while the base of the main bowl is makrana marble inlaid with semi-precious stones in the traditional parchin kari style of Rajasthan.

Pashmina shawl, made from the fine wool of the Changthangi goat in Ladakh, is valued worldwide for being light, soft, and warm, they noted.

Handwoven by Kashmiri artisans, it carries a centuries-old tradition once cherished by royalty. The shawl has an ivory base with delicate floral and paisley patterns in rust, pink, and red, showing classic Kashmiri design and craftsmanship.

It comes in a hand-painted papier mache box decorated with floral and bird motifs, adding to its beauty and cultural value. Together, the shawl and box represent Kashmir's artistry, heritage, and timeless elegance, officials said. PTI 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 03:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Gift To Japan Vintage Moonstone Bowl Set Silver Chopsticks Gift Modi Modi Japan Visit 2025 Modi Ishiba Meeting
