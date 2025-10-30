‘Come Aboard!’: PM Modi Invites Global Investors As He Showcases India’s Maritime Transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday outlined the government’s sweeping reforms and achievements in India’s maritime sector over the past decade. Reflecting on his address at the Maritime Leaders Conclave during India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai the previous day, the Prime Minister highlighted how the country has evolved into a global maritime powerhouse rooted in heritage and driven by innovation.

“Yesterday, I was in Mumbai to attend the Maritime Leaders Conclave as part of the ongoing India Maritime Week 2025. Mumbai, as we all know, has a strong link with India’s maritime sector,” Modi wrote in a detailed post on LinkedIn, noting the city’s historical association with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and its role as a major trading hub.

He underscored that when his government assumed office a decade ago, the maritime sector was “filled with outdated laws and limited capacities.” However, he said the sector has since undergone a dramatic transformation, emerging as a “symbol of modern infrastructure, global trust and national pride.”

The Prime Minister also reflected on India’s “proud maritime heritage,” recalling the naval and trading legacy of the Cholas and Marathas, whose strategic vision turned the oceans into “bridges of opportunity.”

PM Modi Stresses Doubling Capacity, Boosting Efficiency

Sharing performance figures, the Prime Minister said India’s port capacity has expanded from 1,400 to 2,762 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA), while cargo handling grew from 972 to 1,594 million metric tonnes (MMT), including 855 MMT in FY 2024–25.

Vessel turnaround time, he noted, had nearly halved — from 93 hours to 48 hours — and net surplus had increased ninefold, from ₹1,026 crore to ₹9,352 crore. The operating ratio also improved significantly from 73% to 43%, marking a leap in operational efficiency.

He further emphasised the crucial role of India’s growing seafarer base, noting that the country’s maritime workforce has risen from 1.25 lakh to over 3 lakh, now representing 12% of the global seafaring community. “India is today among the top three suppliers of trained seafarers in the world,” he added.

PM Modi On Green Ports, Stronger Waterways

Outlining the country’s growing focus on sustainable and modern port infrastructure, Modi cited the example of Vizhinjam Port — India’s first deep-water transhipment hub — and Kandla Port, which now hosts the nation’s first green hydrogen facility. He also highlighted the expansion of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), which has doubled its capacity and attracted the largest foreign direct investment in port history.

Among upcoming mega projects, he mentioned the Vadhvan Port in Palghar, Maharashtra, involving an investment of around ₹76,000 crore. The port, with a 20-metre deep draft, is set to be one of the few such facilities globally. Modi said the project’s connectivity through railways, highways, and its proximity to the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway and Western Freight Corridor will “transform the region’s economic landscape.”

Under the government’s reform push, Modi said five landmark bills — including the Bills of Lading Bill and the Indian Ports Bill (2025) — have modernised maritime governance and aligned India with global standards.

To further drive growth, he said a ₹70,000 crore umbrella package for the maritime sector has been approved, alongside initiatives such as the Shipbuilding Assistance Scheme and Maritime Development Fund. These, he noted, are expected to attract over ₹4.5 lakh crore in investments and facilitate the production of more than 2,500 vessels, placing India among the world leaders in shipbuilding.

‘Come Aboard!’ – Modi’s Call to Global Investors

Inviting international stakeholders to participate in India’s maritime expansion, Modi declared, “I can say with confidence that India offers the perfect harbour for investments.”

“We have a very long coastline. We have strategic global trade routes. We have world-class ports. And, we have an ambitious vision for Blue Economy growth,” he wrote, adding that India’s ecosystem — powered by innovation and youthful energy — is ready to anchor new global partnerships.

“Come aboard!” he concluded.

The Prime Minister delivered these remarks at the Maritime Leaders Conclave held in Mumbai on Wednesday, part of India Maritime Week 2025.