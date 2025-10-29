Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Right Time To Invest In India's Shipping Sector': PM Modi To Global Investors At Maritime Leaders Conclave

'Right Time To Invest In India's Shipping Sector’: PM Modi To Global Investors At Maritime Leaders Conclave

At India Maritime Week 2025, PM Modi urged global investors to invest in India's shipping sector, highlighting 100% FDI allowance and "Make in India" incentives.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 11:29 PM (IST)
Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday exhorted global investors to take bets on the Indian shipping sector, pointing out that this is the "right time" for such a move.

The Prime Minister also met a select chief executives of global majors, including DP World and APM, at a specially convened meeting on the sidelines of the India Maritime Week 2025 held here.

"For all of you hailing from different countries, this is the right time to work in the Indian shipping sector and also expand (your presence)," Modi said during a public address before the closed-door meeting with CEOs.

Modi listed several targets being chased by India in the maritime sector over the next few years, and underlined the importance of the global community in the same.

"You all are an important partner who will help us achieve all our aims. We welcome your ideas, innovations and investments," Modi said.

He said that India allows 100 per cent foreign direct investment in the shipping and ports sector, and also provides incentives under the "Make In India, and Make For The World" vision.

Addressing an audience, including leaders of various companies, the Prime Minister affirmed India's commitment to strengthening the supply chain resilience at a global level.

He also said that India is engaged in creating world-class mega ports, and cited the work undertaken on the Vadhavan Port to the north of the financial capital, which entered the top-10 firms in the world on the first day.

The government is also looking to grow the capacity at 12 major ports by four times and increase India's share in containerised cargo at the global level.

Later, Modi held a meeting with top CEOs of shipping sector companies from across the world.

As per people in the know, he met AP Moller-Maersk Chairman Robert Maersk Uggla, DP World Group Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Mediterranean Shipping Company Chief Executive Soren Toft, Adani Ports and SEZ Managing Director Karan Adani and French company CMA-CGM's Senior Vice President Ludovic Renou.

The participation from over 85 countries in the IMW sends a strong message, Modi said, noting the presence of CEOs of major shipping giants, startups, policymakers, and innovators at the event.

The Prime Minister also thanked Port of Singapore (PSA) for the nearly Rs 8,000 crore investment in the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority's fourth terminal, pointing out that this is also the largest FDI in the port sector in India.

Modi said more than 150 new initiatives have been launched under the 'Maritime India Vision', resulting in nearly doubling the capacity of major ports, a substantial reduction in turnaround time, and a new momentum in cruise tourism. PTI AA BKS BAL BAL

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 11:29 PM (IST)
