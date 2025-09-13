Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described violence in Manipur as “unfortunate” and called it a grave injustice to both ancestors and future generations.

“Any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate. This violence is a great injustice to our ancestors and our future generations. Therefore, we have to take Manipur forward on the path of peace and development together,” the Prime Minister said in Imphal, recalling the state’s role in India’s freedom struggle and defence.

PM Modi Highlights Historic Significance Of Manipur

Modi highlighted Manipur’s historic significance, noting that the Indian National Army hoisted the tricolour here for the first time and that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose called Manipur the “gateway to India’s freedom.” He also pointed out that Mount Harriet in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands had been renamed Mount Manipur in honour of the state’s freedom fighters.

#WATCH | Imphal, Manipur: PM Narendra Modi says, "Any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate. This violence is a great injustice to our ancestors and our future generations. Therefore, we have to take Manipur forward on the path of peace and development and we have to do it… pic.twitter.com/ATQtkA6ZEe — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025

During his visit — his first since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023 — Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth ₹8,500 crore. These included the construction of 7,000 new houses and a ₹3,000 crore special package for displaced people.

