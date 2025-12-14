IND vs SA Live Score, 3rd T20I: India-South Africa Battle For Series Upper Hand In Dharamshala

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA Live Score, 3rd T20I: India-South Africa Battle For Series Upper Hand In Dharamshala

LIVE SCORE, IND vs SA 3rd T20: Check below latest score, live updates from India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match in Dharamshala.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 05:29 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Tilak Varma and Quinton de Kock are two players to watch out for in IND vs SA 3rd T20I
Source : PTI

Background

India and South Africa have had an intense T20I series so far, with the former emerging victorious in the first, and the latter dominating the second encounter.

They now head to the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala for their third encounter. 

Interestingly, the Men in Blue have faced the Proteas here before, back in 2015, and in that match, it was the visitors who walked away with a victory. 

Will the dynamics change this time around? That remains to be seen on December 14, 2025, 7:00 PM IST onwards, which is when the IND vs SA 3rd T20I is scheduled to start.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Match Dynamics

India's Tilak Varma and South Africa's Quinton de Kock are two players to watch out for in this upcoming fixture. 

The former has been playing inning-building knocks on a rather consistent basis, whereas the latter has roared to form after a duck in the first T20I. 

The HPCA Stadium has seen big scores traditionally in the IPL, and with the fire power on both sides, this match has all the potential to be a cracker. 

That being said, the spotlight will also be on Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav. Both are big names in the Indian team, but have failed to register extended, high-scoring innings in the format for a long time now.

In fact, the pressure is particularly high on Gill, as other opening batsmen like Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal are also knocking on the door for a place in the squad.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Full Squads

India - Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

South Africa - Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs

17:29 PM (IST)  •  14 Dec 2025

IND vs SA Live Score: General Pitch Report

The surface in Dharamshala has usually favoured pace bowlers with the new ball, providing movement early in the game. However, IPL fixtures at the venue have often produced high-scoring encounters.

As the match progresses, the presence of dew can tilt the balance in favour of teams batting second, making run chases more manageable.

17:15 PM (IST)  •  14 Dec 2025

IND vs SA Live Score: Top 3 Wicket-Takers In The Series So Far

1) Lungi Ngidi - 5 wickets

2) Ottneil Baartman - 4 wickets

3) Varun Chakaravarthy - 4 wickets

