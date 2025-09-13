'Urge All Outfits To Embark On Path Of Peace For Your Children's Future': PM Modi In Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Manipur, saying the state represents “courage and determination” and saluting the resilient spirit of its people. Addressing the people in Churachandpur, PM Modi said, "Peace is paramount for development."

"The land of Manipur is the land of courage and determination. These hills are a priceless gift of nature, and at the same time, they symbolize your continuous hard work. I salute the spirit of the people of Manipur," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the name of Manipur itself had ‘Mani’, a gem that would enhance the shine of the entire Northeast in the coming times. He said, "A while ago, from this very platform, the foundation stone for projects worth around Rs 7,000 crore was laid. These projects will improve the lives of people, especially the tribal communities living in the hills of Manipur. They will provide new facilities in health and education for you all.”



Further, he said that the Centre had raised the budget allocation for railway and road connectivity projects in Manipur. He noted that India was on course to becoming the world’s third-largest economy and emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring that development benefits reach every part of the country. Modi also mentioned that since 2014, he had placed special focus on enhancing connectivity in Manipur.

Major Development Initiatives In Manipur

According to officials, the projects span infrastructure, healthcare, education, and digital growth, with a total investment exceeding Rs 4,746 crore. The Manipur Urban Roads, Drainage and Asset Management Initiative accounts for Rs 3,647 crore, while the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) Project is valued at Rs 550 crore. Nine working women’s hostels are being established at a cost of Rs 142 crore, and super-speciality healthcare facilities are planned with an allocation of Rs 105 crore.

Infrastructure upgrades at Polo Ground will be carried out for ₹30 crore, alongside the upgradation of 120 schools across 16 districts with an outlay of Rs 134 crore. Additional investments of Rs 102 crore have been earmarked for rural connectivity, education, and tourism initiatives. A multipurpose indoor stadium will be developed at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex at a cost of Rs 36 crore, while the upgradation of the NH-102A Tengnoupal section has been allocated Rs 502 crore.