Watch Lionel Messi's Roaring Welcome At Wankhede: Sachin And Bollywood Stars In Attendance

HomeSportsFootballWatch Lionel Messi's Roaring Welcome At Wankhede: Sachin And Bollywood Stars In Attendance

The occasion promises to be a memorable celebration of football, highlighting Messi’s global stature and his first visit to Wankhede Stadium.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 06:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Football legend Lionel Messi has arrived at Wankhede Stadium to a roaring reception from fans. Spectators cheered as Messi greeted the crowd, and a special performance is underway to honor his visit.

Joining Messi on the field are Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri and several Bollywood stars, who will take part in a friendly football match in jerseys.

The event has also attracted notable dignitaries, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, adding to the star-studded atmosphere at the stadium.

In a playful moment, Messi kicked a few footballs into the crowd, causing a wave of excitement and cheering among fans. Argentina teammates De Paul and Luis Suarez joined in, replicating Messi’s fun antics.

Watch Video

Lionel Messi was warmly welcomed by Sunil Chhetri and other celebrities participating in the 7v7 exhibition match at Wankhede Stadium.

Lionel Messi in Delhi, tomorrow! 

On the third day of his India tour, Lionel Messi arrived in Delhi for a packed schedule. The football icon first visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence for a courtesy meeting.

Later, he headed to a Member of Parliament’s residence, where he met the Chief Justice of India and the Army Chief, exchanging pleasantries and gifts.

Fans and media lined up to catch glimpses of the superstar. The day also included interactions with local football enthusiasts and charity representatives, making it a blend of official engagements and public appearances during Messi’s Delhi visit.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 06:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi Lionel Messi India Visit Lionel Messi Mumbai Lionel Messi Wankhede Stadium
