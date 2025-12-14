Watch Lionel Messi's Roaring Welcome At Wankhede: Sachin And Bollywood Stars In Attendance

Football legend Lionel Messi has arrived at Wankhede Stadium to a roaring reception from fans. Spectators cheered as Messi greeted the crowd, and a special performance is underway to honor his visit.

Joining Messi on the field are Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri and several Bollywood stars, who will take part in a friendly football match in jerseys.

The event has also attracted notable dignitaries, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, adding to the star-studded atmosphere at the stadium.

In a playful moment, Messi kicked a few footballs into the crowd, causing a wave of excitement and cheering among fans. Argentina teammates De Paul and Luis Suarez joined in, replicating Messi’s fun antics.

Lionel Messi was warmly welcomed by Sunil Chhetri and other celebrities participating in the 7v7 exhibition match at Wankhede Stadium.

Lionel Messi with Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri 🇮🇳🐐 pic.twitter.com/Rz0Lh5w9wU — MC (@CrewsMat10) December 14, 2025

WE LOVE MESSI ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0c2ZLzpkSr — Messi World (@M10GOAT) December 14, 2025

The occasion promises to be a memorable celebration of football and sportsmanship, highlighting Messi’s global stature and his first visit to Wankhede Stadium.

Lionel Messi in Delhi, tomorrow!

On the third day of his India tour, Lionel Messi arrived in Delhi for a packed schedule. The football icon first visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence for a courtesy meeting.

Later, he headed to a Member of Parliament’s residence, where he met the Chief Justice of India and the Army Chief, exchanging pleasantries and gifts.

Fans and media lined up to catch glimpses of the superstar. The day also included interactions with local football enthusiasts and charity representatives, making it a blend of official engagements and public appearances during Messi’s Delhi visit.