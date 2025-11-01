'From Naxal Violence To Development Hub': Modi Hails Chhattisgarh's Transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Chhattisgarh’s transformation over the past 25 years, from being known for Naxal violence and backwardness to becoming a symbol of prosperity, security, and stability, is truly inspiring.

Speaking after inaugurating the new Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly building in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, PM Modi said the structure stands as a testament to the state’s progress and democratic spirit.

“The true significance of this new assembly lies in our collective resolve to perform our duties sincerely and uphold democracy. A legislative assembly is not just a place to make laws, but a vibrant centre shaping the state’s destiny,” the Prime Minister said.

He urged legislators to ensure that every idea emerging from the House reflects public service, development, and confidence in India’s rise. “We must build a Chhattisgarh that walks the path of progress while staying rooted in its heritage. ‘Nagrik Devo Bhava’, the citizen is divine, should be the mantra of good governance,” he added.

PM Modi also called for reform-oriented legislation, saying laws should make people’s lives easier and reduce unnecessary government interference. “There should be neither a lack of government presence nor excessive influence,” he noted.

Highlighting India’s success in combating terrorism and left-wing extremism, he said, “India has broken the backbone of terrorists. Now, Chhattisgarh too is moving towards becoming free of Maoist violence. In the past 25 years, smiles and development have reached areas once affected by Naxalism.”

The Prime Minister credited the people of Chhattisgarh and the visionary leadership of the BJP governments for this transformation.

PM Modi also drew parallels between India’s ancient democratic traditions and its modern institutions. "India is the mother of democracy. The Sengol inspires our Parliament, while the galleries of the new building connect the world to our democratic legacy,” he said.

He added that India’s growth model is rooted in balancing heritage and development, and that this approach is visible in every government policy.

Looking ahead, PM Modi said Chhattisgarh’s 25th Foundation Day marks the start of a new chapter. “By 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of independence, Chhattisgarh will play a crucial role in building a developed India,” he said.