PM Modi Meets Women’s World Cup Champions, Praises Team’s Grit & Comeback

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hosted the Women’s World Cup-winning team at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. The Prime Minister congratulated the players on their historic victory and lauded their remarkable comeback after facing three consecutive defeats and online trolling earlier in the tournament.

Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur recalled their 2017 meeting with the PM, saying that back then they came without the trophy, but this time, they arrived as champions. “We hope to meet you more often now,” she added with a smile.

India Lift First Women’s ODI World Cup

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team clinched the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 title on Sunday, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final to secure their first-ever World Cup victory. The win sparked massive celebrations across the country as fans hailed the team’s remarkable achievement.

For their triumph, India received 4.48 million US dollars, approximately 40 crore rupees, in prize money from the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced a cash reward of 51 crore rupees to recognise the team’s outstanding performance.