PM Modi Highlights India's Legacy In Astronomy At 18th International Olympiad: 'Spirituality Meets Science'

PM Modi addressed the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, welcoming participants from 64 countries. He highlighted India's rich astronomical history.

By : ANI | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 10:29 PM (IST)

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation during the ongoing 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, highlighting its significance as "tradition meeting innovation, spirituality meeting science, curiosity meets creativity."

Welcoming the gathering from across 64 countries, PM Modi said, "It is a joy to connect with more than 300 shining stars from 64 countries. I warmly welcome you."

"The International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics in India (means) tradition meets innovation. Spirituality meets science. Curiosity meets creativity," PM Modi said in a virtual address.

Referring to India's rich astronomical heritage, he noted, "For centuries, Indians have been observing the skies and asking big questions. For example, in the fifth century, Aryabhatta invented zero. He was also the first to say that the Earth rotates on its axis. Literally, he started from zero and made history."

Apprising the gathering about India hosting the world's highest astronomical observatories in Ladakh, PM Modi also talked about the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in Pune, which he said was one of the world's most sensitive radio telescopes that has helped decode the mysteries of pulsars and galaxies.

"Today, we host one of the world's highest astronomical observatories in Ladakh. At 4,500 meters above sea level, it is close enough to shake hands with the stars. Our Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in Pune is one of the world's most sensitive radio telescopes. It is helping us decode the mysteries of pulsars and galaxies. India proudly contributes to global mega-science projects like the Square Kilometre Array, and LIGO India made history. We were the first to successfully land near the moon's south pole. We have also set our sights on the sun with Aditya-L1 solar observatory," the Prime Minister said.

He also expressed pride over the completion of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's "historic mission" to the International Space Station.

"Last month, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla completed his historic mission to the International Space Station. It was a proud moment for all Indians and an inspiration for young explorers like all of you," PM Modi said. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 10:24 PM (IST)
Astronomy PM Modi INDIA 18th International Olympiad On Astronomy And Astrophysics Astrophysics
