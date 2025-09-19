Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Expresses Shock On Zubeen Garg's Demise, CM Himanta Says Working On Bringing Body Back From Singapore

Assam and India mourn singer Zubeen Garg, who died scuba diving in Singapore. PM Modi and CM Sarma pay tribute to his music, legacy, and deep connection with the people of Assam.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 06:42 PM (IST)

A sudden wave of sadness has hit India after the death of beloved singer Zubeen Garg, best known for his hit song Ya Ali, who tragically passed away while scuba diving in Singapore on Friday.

Expressing his grief, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that he has reached out to Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, to facilitate the return of the singer’s body to the state. “The Chief Minister of Assam and the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, have been informed. If not today, the body will be brought back to Assam by tomorrow,” Sarma said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences, stating, “Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

In a heartfelt tribute, Sarma added, “Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am at a loss for words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early; this was not an age to go. His voice had an unmatched ability to energise people, and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam’s culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come.”

The Chief Minister highlighted Zubeen’s personal touch beyond music, saying, “Beyond his music, his connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered. I will greatly cherish all my interactions with him. That magical voice has forever gone silent. Tragic beyond words! I grieve with my fellow citizens on the passing away of Zubeen. Rest well, Zubeen! You will always be Assam's favourite rockstar.”

Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi also shared his grief on Garg's demise and wrote, " The passing of Zubeen Garg is a terrible tragedy. His voice defined a generation, and his talent was truly unmatched.

He overcame personal tragedies to reshape the landscape of Assamese music. His perseverance and courage have left an enduring mark.

He will live on in our hearts and minds forever."

Zubeen Garg’s Singapore Event Cancelled After Tragic Death

Shyamkanu Mahanta and the event team said: “With deep grief, we share that Zubeen Garg passed away today at Singapore General Hospital around 2:30 PM. He had arrived in Singapore just two days ago and was scheduled to attend the festival tomorrow.

Earlier, our team was in a meeting with senior Singaporean industrialists and policymakers when we received news of his accident during a yacht visit. We immediately rushed to the hospital and have been coordinating with the High Commission.

This is an immense loss, and words cannot capture our sorrow. In light of this tragedy, the event is cancelled. Om Shanti.”

Zubeen Garg’s untimely passing has left fans and fellow artists across India shocked, with tributes pouring in from all corners of the country. His music, which bridged generations and transcended language, continues to be an integral part of Assam’s cultural identity.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 06:22 PM (IST)
Himanta Biswa Sarma Celebrity Death Indian Music Zubeen Garg Indian Celebrities Singapore News PM Modi Tribute Assam Singer Ya Ali Assamese Culture Assam Rockstar
