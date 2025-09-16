Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Congratulates Vaishali Rameshbabu On FIDE Grand Swiss Win

PM Modi Congratulates Vaishali Rameshbabu On FIDE Grand Swiss Win

The Indian Grandmaster won the FIDE Women's Grand Swiss for the second time in a row and made it to the women's Candidates tournament after a draw against former world champion Zhongyi Tan of China.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 10:54 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Vaishali Rameshbabu on winning the FIDE Women's Grand Swiss, and said her passion and dedication are exemplary.

The Indian Grandmaster won the FIDE Women's Grand Swiss for the second time in a row and made it to the women's Candidates tournament after a hard-fought draw against former world champion Zhongyi Tan of China in the 11th and final round in Samarkand on Monday.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Outstanding accomplishment. Congrats to Vaishali Rameshbabu. Her passion and dedication are exemplary. Best wishes for her future endeavours." In another post, lauding a sporting achievement, Modi said he was proud of Anandkumar Velkumar for winning the gold at the Senior Men's 1000m Sprint in the Speed Skating World Championships 2025.

He said, "His grit, speed and spirit have made him India's first World Champion in skating. His accomplishment will inspire countless youngsters. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours." 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Vaishali Rameshbabu FIDE Grand Swiss
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India, US To Resume Trade Talks Today Amid Strained Ties Over Trump's 50% Tariff
India, US To Resume Trade Talks Today Amid Strained Ties Over Trump's 50% Tariff
Cities
Cloudburst In Dehradun Unleashes Flash Floods, 2 People Missing
Cloudburst In Dehradun Unleashes Flash Floods, 2 People Missing
India
Vantara Case: SC On Temple Elephant Row, ‘What’s Wrong If Someone Legally Acquires An Elephant’
Vantara Case: SC On Temple Elephant Row, ‘What’s Wrong If Someone Legally Acquires An Elephant’
Election 2025
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: PM Modi In Bihar’s Purnea Vows Action
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: Modi In Bihar Vows Action
Advertisement

Videos

Janhit: Supreme Court’s Crucial Verdict on Waqf Act: Relief on Key Provisions, Law Remains Intact | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence Over No Helmet No Fuel Rule, Baby Found Buried Alive, Mumbai Accident
Breaking: India Defeats Pakistan By 6 Wickets In Asia Cup, Refuses Handshakes In Protest
Breaking: India crushes Pakistan in Dubai with 6-wicket win, refuses handshakes in protest
Breaking News: Supreme Court Issues Interim Order on Waqf Amendment Act, Allows Law to Proceed with Key Restrictions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget