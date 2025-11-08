Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes To LK Advani, Calls Him A Visionary Leader Dedicated To India’s Progress

PM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes To LK Advani, Calls Him A Visionary Leader Dedicated To India’s Progress

PM Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to senior BJP leader LK Advani, praising his visionary leadership, intellect, and lifelong dedication to India’s democratic and cultural growth.

By : ANI | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 10:47 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], November 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended birthday greetings to senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani.

The Prime Minister termed Advani as a leader blessed with a towering vision and intellect, stating that his life has been dedicated to strengthening India's progress.

PM Modi prayed for his long life and health, mentioning his spirit of selfless duty and steadfast principles.

"Greetings to Shri LK Advani Ji on his birthday. A statesman blessed with towering vision and intellect, Advani Ji's life has been dedicated to strengthening India's progress. He has always embodied the spirit of selfless duty and steadfast principles. His contributions have left an indelible mark on India's democratic and cultural landscape. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also extended birthday greetings to the veteran BJP leader on X, stating, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to L. K. Advani ji. His distinguished leadership, vision and lifelong dedication to the nation continue to inspire us all. Prayers for his good health and long life."

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (present-day Pakistan), Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a Swayamsevak in 1942. He played a pivotal role in Indian politics, serving as BJP National President for three separate terms, from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and 2004 to 2005, making him the longest-serving president in the party's history since its inception in 1980.

LK Advani first served as the Home Minister from 1999 to 2004 and later served as Deputy Prime Minister in the NDA government led by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004.

In recognition of his exceptional contribution to the nation, Advani was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, by President Droupadi Murmu in March this year.

Over a parliamentary career spanning nearly three decades, Advani has been widely acknowledged for his steadfast principles, visionary leadership, and lifelong dedication to strengthening India's democratic and cultural framework. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi BJP LK Advani LK Advani Birthday
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
5 Indians Kidnapped In Mali Amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS Uprising In African Nation
5 Indians Kidnapped In Mali Amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS Uprising In African Nation
India
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
World
'Total Disgrace': Trump Says US To Boycott G20 Over South Africa’s ‘White Farmer Abuses’
'Total Disgrace': Trump Says US To Boycott G20 Over South Africa’s ‘White Farmer Abuses’
India
Delhi Airport Partially Back On Track As ATC Glitch 'Gradually Improving'; Minor Delays Continue
Delhi Airport Partially Back On Track As ATC Glitch 'Gradually Improving'; Minor Delays Continue
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Toxic Air Engulfs Capital as CM Rekha Gupta Alters Office Timings Amid Pollution
Breaking News: US President Donald Trump Boycotts South Africa G20 Summit Over Alleged Farmer Abuse
Delhi News: Major Technical Glitch at IGI Airport Fixed After Hour-Long Flight Disruption
Election Pulse: Record Voter Turnout in Bihar’s First Phase Fuels Political War of Words
Breaking News: Massive blaze engulfs dyeing factory in Bhiwandi; fire crews battle for hours
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget