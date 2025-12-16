PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Yamuna Expressway Accident Victims

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Yamuna Expressway Accident Victims

By : ANI | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a tragic multi-vehicle accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh and announced ex-gratia assistance for the victims from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
 
 "The loss of lives due to a mishap on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura is extremely painful. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," the Prime Minister said in a message posted on the official X handle of the Prime Minister's Office.
 
The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident, while the injured would receive Rs 50,000 each.
 
The mishap occurred this morning at Milestone 127, near the Baldev police station on the Yamuna Expressway.
 
After an 11-vehicle collision, a massive fire broke out in 10 of the vehicles. At least 14 fire tenders brought the fire under control after several hours. Traffic movement on the Agra-Noida Expressway was restored after a four-hour rescue operation.
 
Chandra Prakash Singh, Mathura District Magistrate, said that the death toll in the multi-vehicle collision that took place on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura has risen to 13.
 
Among the deceased, one was from Prayagraj, one from Gonda, and one from Azamgarh. Efforts are underway to identify the other victims of the accident, he said.
 
All 60 people injured in the accident are receiving treatment in different hospitals.
 
Mathura CMO Dr Radha Vallabh today said that medical teams have been deployed to identify the dead bodies through DNA samples, further outlining that the total number of bodies is still unconfirmed. He assured that the post-mortem examinations are underway and the entire medical team has been deployed.
 
"There was an accident on the highway involving several buses that collided with one another. A fire broke out afterwards... We do not yet have any information about the bodies. Post-mortem examinations are currently being carried out here. Two teams are involved, and our entire medical team is fully deployed..." he said.
 
Vallabh further stated that the bodies will be identified through DNA samples. He also noted that the total number of bodies is still unclear as the official "panchnama" hasn't arrived yet.
 
"All the bodies will be identified through DNA samples... The official 'panchnama' of bodies that have arrived here hasn't been done yet... We don't know how many bodies there are at this time..." he added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
Mathura PM Modi Yamuna Expressway UP News UTTAR PRADESH
