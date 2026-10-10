Passengers stranded in Jammu, Katra after train cancellations

Jammu/Katra, Oct 9 (PTI): Passengers travelling from Jammu and Katra to different parts of the country faced considerable inconvenience after four trains scheduled to depart on Friday were cancelled at short notice due to anticipated traffic congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations.

The Jammu railway division said it has made special arrangements to help passengers, officials said.

The Railway Board on Friday cancelled over 250 trains connecting New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations with destinations across the country ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) October 10 protest, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The cancellations cover passenger trains scheduled to depart from their originating stations after 2 pm on October 9, as well as those scheduled to arrive at New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10. Trains scheduled to depart from these two stations for their destinations, along with local trains, have also been cancelled.

Scores of passengers were seen stranded with their luggage at the Jammu Tawi and Katra railway stations, unsure about their onward journeys and seeking alternative transport.

Several passengers said they had booked their train tickets two to three months in advance but learned about the cancellations only after reaching the railway station, leaving them stranded with their families.

"We booked our tickets two months ago, and our train was scheduled for today. However, we learned just half an hour to an hour before departure that it had been cancelled. We have to reach Delhi, but no alternative arrangements are available. We are travelling with our family and are extremely troubled and worried," Narinder Singh, a passenger from West Bengal, said.

He questioned why passengers were not informed in advance and said they had approached the administration for help.

"Many people are facing the same problem. Somehow, everyone has to reach Delhi. We are stranded at Katra railway station and are waiting to see what arrangements can be made," he said.

At Katra railway station, Raj, a visitor from Dehradun, said he and his companions had booked tickets two months earlier and planned to travel to Delhi before proceeding to Dehradun. "The cancellation had disrupted their itinerary, forcing them to look for alternative transport and prolong their stay in Katra," he said.

Raghav Kumar, a passenger from Sitamarhi in Bihar, said he had completed his pilgrimage to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and learned about the cancellation of his return train only after reaching the railway station. He had booked his ticket online nearly three months ago.

"I am facing a lot of difficulties. I do not know where I will have to stay tonight or what problems I may face. I need help to reach home," he said, appealing to the government and railway authorities to arrange alternative transport or provide financial assistance for the journey.

In Jammu, another passenger, Narinder Singh, expressed frustration over the disruption, saying people were struggling to reach their respective destinations.

"Look at how much chaos has been created here. People are facing difficulties, and everyone is stranded. Those who need to reach their respective destinations are stuck here," he said.

Sunita, a passenger from Mumbai, also expressed displeasure over the train cancellations, alleging that the disruption had caused considerable hardship to passengers travelling with their families.

The railway division has set up help desks at major stations, including Jammu Tawi, Katra, Kathua and Pathankot Cantt, and deployed additional staff to manage crowds, assist passengers and operate special refund counters, a spokesperson said.

Passenger information is being disseminated through bulk SMS, public announcements, display boards and social media, he said, adding that the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police had also been deployed and a dedicated helpline activated.

Officials have advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly and seek assistance through railway helpline 139 or the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app. PTI COR AB ASD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)