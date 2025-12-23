Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPassenger Beaten By Air India Express Pilot Suffers Nasal Fracture, Seeks Justice

Passenger Beaten By Air India Express Pilot Suffers Nasal Fracture, Seeks Justice

Police officials said they will examine the matter based on the complaint and available evidence, including CCTV footage from the terminal. 

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 01:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) A passenger allegedly assaulted by an off-duty Air India Express pilot at the Delhi airport has said a CT scan confirmed a displacement of his left nasal bone.

The complainant, Ankit Dewan, said he is now seeking justice in the matter.

Dewan said he has submitted a written complaint to the Delhi Police and learned through media reports that an FIR has been filed.

"I am right now focusing on my health, and a CT scan today showed a displaced fracture of left nasal bone. I hope I get justice in the matter," Dewan told PTI.

The Delhi Police on Monday said based on Dewan's complaint received via email, a case has been registered under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. An investigation is underway, they said.

Earlier, the police had said they had not received a formal complaint and only became aware of the incident after Dewan's post surfaced on social media platform X.

Dewan alleged that he was physically assaulted by Air India Express captain Virender Sejwal near the security area of Terminal 1 of the airport on December 19. He claimed the assault caused him to bleed and traumatised his seven-year-old daughter, who witnessed the encounter.

According to Dewan, the altercation began when he objected to certain staff members allegedly cutting the queue at the security checkpoint. He alleged that the pilot verbally abused him before the physical attack.

Air India Express issued a statement, saying it is aware of the incident involving an employee who was travelling as a passenger on another airline at the time. The airline has removed the pilot from official duties with immediate effect, pending an internal investigation.

Police officials said they will examine the matter based on the complaint and available evidence, including CCTV footage from the terminal. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India Express Pilot Passenger Nasal Fracture
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh: VHP Protests In Delhi, Tries To Break Barricades | Watch
Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh: VHP Protests In Delhi, Tries To Break Barricades | Watch
India
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
Cities
Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
India
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Protests Spread Across India Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking News: Protests Intensify in Delhi Against Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Heavy Police Deployment Outside High Commission
Protests Over Bangladesh: Protests Intensify Outside Bangladesh High Commission
Delhi Protest: Sadhus Join Protest Outside Bangladesh High Commission, Call for Protection of Hindus
UP Politics: Heats Up on Chaudhary Charan Singh Jayanti as SP MLA Reaches Assembly on Tractor
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget