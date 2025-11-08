Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaParliament Winter Session To Be Held From December 1–19, Announces Kiren Rijiju

Parliament Winter Session To Be Held From December 1–19, Announces Kiren Rijiju

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju announced on X that President Droupadi Murmu has approved the government’s proposal to hold the Winter Session of Parliament from 1 to 19 December 2025, subject to parliamentary business. He expressed hope for a productive and meaningful session that will strengthen democracy and address the aspirations of the people.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 08 Nov 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'We're Giving Laptops, They're Giving Kattas And Dunalis': PM Modi Attacks RJD In Bihar's Sitamarhi
'Nahi Chahiye Katta Sarkar': PM Modi Attacks Mahagathbandhan In Bihar's Sitamarhi
World
5 Indians Kidnapped In Mali Amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS Uprising In African Nation
5 Indians Kidnapped In Mali Amid Al-Qaeda, ISIS Uprising In African Nation
India
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
India
Delhi Airport Partially Back On Track As ATC Glitch 'Gradually Improving'; Minor Delays Continue
Delhi Airport Partially Back On Track As ATC Glitch 'Gradually Improving'; Minor Delays Continue
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election news: Owaisi accuses both Alliances over bumper voting and Seemanchal neglect
Bihar Election: High voter turnout in Bihar’s first phase polls sparks political claims, charges and controversies
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: From Kashi to Khajuraho, PM Modi flags off new Vande Bharat trains
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: PM Modi Flags Off Four New Vande Bharat Trains, Receives Grand Welcome
Punjab News: KLF Member Bikramjit Singh Arrested in Amritsar, Murder Accused and Arms Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget