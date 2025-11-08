Explorer
Parliament Winter Session To Be Held From December 1–19, Announces Kiren Rijiju
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju announced on X that President Droupadi Murmu has approved the government’s proposal to hold the Winter Session of Parliament from 1 to 19 December 2025, subject to parliamentary business. He expressed hope for a productive and meaningful session that will strengthen democracy and address the aspirations of the people.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
