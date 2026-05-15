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HomeNewsIndiaPanel probing Manipur violence gets 6-month extension to submit report

Panel probing Manipur violence gets 6-month extension to submit report

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI): The Centre on Thursday gave another six-month extension, till November 20, to a Commission of Inquiry to submit its report on the probe into the 2023 Manipur violence that claimed more than 260 lives, a government notification sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 May 2026 12:14 AM (IST)

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI): The Centre on Thursday gave another six-month extension, till November 20, to a Commission of Inquiry to submit its report on the probe into the 2023 Manipur violence that claimed more than 260 lives, a government notification said.

The three-member panel, now headed by former Supreme Court judge Balbir Singh Chauhan, was formed on June 4, 2023, in the aftermath of the ethnic violence that broke out in the northeastern state in May.

It was initially headed by former Gauhati High Court chief justice Ajai Lamba, who resigned with effect from February 28. Justice Chauhan took charge on March 1.

According to the notification published in the gazette on Thursday, the commission shall submit its report to the Centre "as soon as possible but not later than the 20th November, 2026".

The panel is probing the sequence of events and facts relating to the ethnic violence that broke out in the state on May 3, 2023, after a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts.

The protest was held against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The ensuing violence claimed more than 260 lives.

The violence was preceded by earlier tensions over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, leading to a series of smaller agitations.

The Centre constituted the commission on the recommendation of the Manipur government, citing the necessity of an inquiry into a matter of public importance.

The scope of the inquiry includes ascertaining whether there were any lapses or dereliction of duty on the part of any of the authorities or individuals responsible.

The panel is also assessing the adequacy of the administrative measures taken to prevent and deal with the violence and riots.

The commission is looking into the complaints or allegations submitted by any individual or association.

The panel has been given extensions a number of times to submit its report since then -- on September 13, 2024, December 3, 2024, May 20, 2025, and December 16, 2025 -- making the latest order a fifth one.

In its last extension, the Union home ministry had given the commission time till May 20 to submit its report.

According to the June 4, 2023, notification of the home ministry, large-scale violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023, claiming the lives of many residents of the state, besides injuring several others.

People's houses and properties were burnt down as a result of the arson, rendering many of them homeless, the notification had said. PTI ABS RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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