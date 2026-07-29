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English NewsNewsIndiaCow slaughter accused injured in police encounter, arrested in UP's Baghpat

Cow slaughter accused injured in police encounter, arrested in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Jul 28 (PTI): A suspect wanted in a case related to alleged cow slaughter was injured in an exchange of fire with police and arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district on Tuesday, police sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 12:09 AM (IST)

Baghpat (UP), Jul 28 (PTI): A suspect wanted in a case related to alleged cow slaughter was injured in an exchange of fire with police and arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, a raid was conducted earlier in the day at a house in Fauladnagar village under Doghat police station limits following information about the alleged slaughter of a prohibited animal.

Police said remains of the animal were recovered from the premises. A forensic team collected samples, which have been sent for examination.

A woman was arrested from the spot. During questioning, the alleged involvement of her family members came to light, following which a case was registered at Doghat police station under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, police said.

In the evening, police attempted to intercept the wanted accused, identified as Javed alias Javed, a resident of Fauladnagar village, in the Saraura forest area.

According to police, the accused opened fire at the police team while trying to evade arrest. In retaliatory firing, he sustained a bullet injury and was taken into custody.

He was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Baraut Circle Officer Anshu Jain said further legal proceedings were underway. PTI COR KIS NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 12:18 AM (IST)
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