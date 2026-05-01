A cruise vessel carrying around 30 passengers capsized in the Narmada River near Bargi Dam. Nine people have been confirmed dead, and several others are still missing.
Jabalpur Boat Accident: Mother Found Clutching 4-Year-Old Son In Final Embrace In Narmada River
Jabalpur Boat Accident: Mother and 4-year-old son found embracing after Narmada boat capsize in Madhya Pradesh; 9 dead, several missing as rescue efforts continue.
- Cruise boat capsized in Narmada River, nine confirmed dead.
- Mother and son found locked in a final embrace.
- Sudden storm caused boat overturning; rescue operations continue.
- Survivor describes ordeal; grieving families seek answers.
Jabalpur Boat Accident: A heartbreaking story has emerged from the deadly boat accident in Jabalpur, where a cruise vessel carrying around 30 passengers capsized in the Narmada River near Bargi Dam. Nine people have been confirmed dead, while several others remain missing as rescue operations continue.
Among the victims, the image of a mother and her four-year-old son, found locked in a final embrace, has come to symbolise the human tragedy behind the disaster. Rescuers recovered their bodies on Friday morning, with a life jacket still strapped around them, the mother holding her child tightly in what appeared to be a desperate attempt to shield him.
Final Moments Of A Mother’s Courage
The family, tourists from Delhi, had been travelling together when the accident struck. While the father and daughter survived, the mother and young boy did not. The sight of the two, recovered together, left relatives inconsolable and deeply moved those at the scene, as per reports.
Even visiting officials, including state minister Rakesh Singh, were visibly shaken by the recovery.
Sudden Storm Triggers Disaster
Authorities said the incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Thursday when strong winds lashed the reservoir, churning the waters and destabilising the boat. Eyewitnesses recalled that passengers had urged the crew to turn back, but the vessel drifted further into rough conditions before overturning.
Local residents rushed to assist, throwing ropes and helping pull survivors to safety, especially those wearing life jackets. Despite these efforts, several passengers were swept away in the chaos.
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Rescue Efforts Continue Amid Uncertainty
Search and rescue operations are being led by the State Disaster Response Force, with support from police and district authorities. As of Friday morning, 24 people had been rescued, with 17 undergoing treatment in hospitals.
However, nine individuals, including five children, are still missing, keeping hopes and fears alive for families awaiting news.
Survivor Recalls Ordeal
One survivor, Syed Riyaz Hussain, described his experience as a “miracle.” He said he remained trapped in the water for nearly two hours, with only his head above the surface. “I could see bodies floating past me. Fortunately, rescue teams spotted me and I was saved,” he said.
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Grief and Questions Linger
The tragedy has cast a pall over the region, with grieving families demanding answers. Authorities have promised a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident, including safety measures and the crew’s response.
As rescue teams continue their search in the Narmada waters, the image of a mother holding her child in her final moments stands as a stark reminder of the human cost of the disaster.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Jabalpur?
What caused the boat accident?
The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Thursday when strong winds lashed the reservoir, churning the waters and destabilizing the boat.
What are the current rescue efforts?
Search and rescue operations are being led by the State Disaster Response Force. As of Friday morning, 24 people had been rescued, with 17 receiving hospital treatment.
How many people are still missing?
Nine individuals, including five children, are still missing following the accident. Rescue operations are ongoing.
What is the most poignant image from the tragedy?
The image of a mother and her four-year-old son, found locked in a final embrace with a life jacket, has become a symbol of the human tragedy.