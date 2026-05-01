Punjab Assembly Special Session Today: Will AAP Seek Trust Vote To Counter ‘Operation Lotus’?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjab Cabinet to meet ahead of special session.

Government may introduce confidence motion amid defection fears.

BJP boycotts session, plans parallel mock assembly.

Congress calls session a diversionary tactic, plans protest.

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab will hold a Cabinet meeting ahead of the special session of the Legislative Assembly on Friday, indicating key decisions may be on the agenda.

The one-day special session has been convened on International Workers' Day to pay tribute to the working class, though political developments are expected to dominate the day with speculation that the AAP government may introduce a confidence motion.

Confidence Motion Likely Amid ‘Operation Lotus’ Fears

There is growing buzz that the Bhagwant Mann-led government could bring a confidence motion in the Assembly to counter fears of “Operation Lotus”—a term used by opposition parties to allege attempts at engineering defections.

To ensure full attendance, the party has issued a whip to all its MLAs, underlining the importance of the proceedings.

The possible move comes amid reports of internal unease, including claims by AAP leader Raghav Chadha suggesting that some MLAs could leave the party. The leadership has since engaged with legislators to consolidate support.

If the confidence motion is passed, it would secure the government against a no-confidence motion for the next six months.

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BJP Boycotts Session, Plans Mock Assembly

The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to boycott the session, calling the potential confidence motion a strategic move to block any no-confidence attempt for six months.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar alleged that the government is attempting to secure a six-month cushion from any no-confidence challenge.

The party is expected to stage a parallel “mock assembly” at its state headquarters.

Congress Terms Session ‘Diversionary Tactic’

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday criticised the special session, calling it a “characteristic theatrical diversionary tactic” by a government facing an “existential threat.”

Referring to the political crisis triggered by the defection of seven MPs, Warring questioned the government’s intent behind convening the Assembly. “Besides, it is too little and too late,” he remarked.

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He also questioned the relevance of a Labour Day special session at a time when, according to him, the government is “on the last leg of its tenure and that too crippled.” “When the government is not sure of its own survival and existence, what can it do for the labourers?” Warring asked.

He further alleged that the AAP government had been convening special sessions so frequently to divert attention and evade accountability that such sittings had lost their significance.

“You don't hold special sessions more frequently than the regular sessions,” he said.

Congress workers, led by Warring, are also expected to march towards the Assembly as part of a protest over wage-related issues.

With a Cabinet meeting scheduled before proceedings, a whip issued, and political tensions rising, the special session is expected to be closely watched as it could determine the immediate stability of the Mann government.