Pakistani Woman Appeals To PM Modi For Help As Husband Prepares For Second Marriage In Delhi

A marriage that once began with hope has spiralled into a legal, emotional, and cross-border ordeal for a Karachi woman who now claims she has been deserted by her husband and replaced.

Nikita Nagdev, a resident of Karachi, has accused her husband, Vikram Nagdev, a Pakistani-origin man living in Indore on a long-term Indian visa, of leaving her stranded in Pakistan while allegedly preparing for a second marriage in Delhi.

According to an NDTV report, the two married on 26 January 2020 in Karachi following Hindu rituals. Barely a month later, on 26 February, Vikram brought her to India. What followed, Nikita alleges, was a sudden shift that upended her life.

Sent Back to Pakistan After Just Months

Nikita claims that on 9 July 2020, she was taken to the Attari border and sent back to Pakistan under the excuse of a “visa technicality”. She insists she was forced to leave and that Vikram made no attempt to bring her back afterwards.

“I kept requesting him to call me to India, but he refused every time,” she said in an emotional video message from Karachi.

In the same appeal, she urged authorities to act: “If justice is not served today, women will lose faith in justice. Many girls face physical and mental abuse in their marital homes. I request everyone to stand with me.”

Allegations of Mistreatment and an Affair

Nikita says her relationship with her in-laws soured almost immediately after the wedding.

“When I returned to my in-laws’ home from Pakistan, their behaviour completely changed. I learned my husband was having an affair with one of my relatives. When I told my father-in-law, he said, ‘Boys have affairs, nothing can be done.’”

She further alleges that during the COVID-19 lockdown, Vikram pressured her to return to Pakistan — and since then has not allowed her to re-enter India.

“Every woman deserves justice in India,” she added.

Complaint Filed After Learning of Alleged Second Marriage Plans

After returning to Karachi, Nikita claims she discovered that Vikram was getting ready to marry another woman in Delhi, despite their marriage still being legally valid. Distressed and seeking accountability, she filed a written complaint on 27 January 2025.

The Sindhi Panch Mediation and Legal Counsel Centre, authorised by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, took up the matter, issuing notices to Vikram and the woman he was allegedly engaged to. A hearing was held, but mediation failed.

Jurisdiction Dispute and Deportation Recommendation

In its 30 April 2025 report, the Centre stated that because neither Nikita nor Vikram is an Indian citizen, the case falls under Pakistan’s jurisdiction. It also recommended Vikram’s deportation to Pakistan, NDTV reported.

The issue has appeared earlier in Indore as well. In May 2025, Nikita approached the Indore Social Panchayat, which similarly recommended deporting Vikram. Indore Collector Ashish Singh later confirmed an inquiry was underway and that action would follow based on the findings.