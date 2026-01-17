Pakistani Fishing Boat With 9 Crew Intercepted By Indian Coast Guard Off Gujarat Coast

Porbandar (Gujarat) [India], January 17 (ANI): An FIR has been filed under the Immigration and Foreigners Act after a Pakistani fishing boat with nine crew members was intercepted by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) during a routine maritime patrol off the Gujarat coast, officials said. The vessel, identified as "Al-Madina", was found operating within India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and inside the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Speaking to ANI here, Porbandar Deputy Superintendent of Police Dhruval Sutariya said, "On January 14th, while the Indian Coast Guard was on its regular patrol, they intercepted a Pakistani boat named 'Al-Madina' within India's Exclusive Economic Zone, inside the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The boat had a total of nine crew members."

On Friday, the vessel was formally handed over to the Porbandar police for legal processing. An FIR has been registered under the Immigration and Foreigners Act against the crew members in connection with this incident, as per DSP Sutariya.

As per the ICG, when the boat was challenged, it attempted to flee towards Pakistan but was intercepted, following which ICG personnel boarded the vessel. Further investigation is underway.

This is the second such incident in recent weeks. In December last year, the Indian Coast Guard apprehended 11 Pakistani fishermen after their boat, Al Wali, was found inside Indian waters near Jakhau without permission.

Defence PRO Gujarat had said the fishermen were intercepted on December 10 inside the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and were brought to Jakhau Port along with the vessel for further investigation. The latest interception comes amid heightened focus on maritime security and international cooperation in the region.

Earlier this week, India and Japan reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation during the 22nd High-Level Meeting of the Indian Coast Guard and the Japan Coast Guard held in New Delhi. The meeting was led by Director General of the Indian Coast Guard Paramesh Sivamani and Admiral Yoshio Saguchi, Commandant of the Japan Coast Guard, who is on a five-day official visit to India from January 13 to 17. The discussions focused on enhancing operational engagement in areas such as Maritime Search and Rescue, Marine Pollution Response, Maritime Law Enforcement and capacity building.

